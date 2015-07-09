Can a Rich White Guy Be an Everyman?

Tarsem Singh’s new film, Self/Less is billed as high concept sci-fi fantasy wish fulfillment. A super-secret scientific lab has developed a process whereby rich, ailing geniuses can have their brains planted in spanking new virile bodies. Imagine the possibilities! No more death; no more aging. With immortality available, how would the world change? What would you do if you could live forever?

These provocatively banal questions, though, are really just feints. Self/Less doesn't care about immortality. The dream on offer here is not the egocentric empowerment fantasy of eternal youth. Instead, Self/Less plumps for mushy humanism—which, as it turns out, is even more capitalist, and substantially more morally bankrupt.

The plot of Self/Less centers on Damian (Ben Kingsley), an aging genius developer with oodles of cash. Damian is a prick and a bully, but in a sympathetic, appealing way. We first see him using his political clout to ruin the life of an up-and-coming developer, but that's quickly forgiven since he has a buddy, Martin (Victor Garber), who thinks he’s nice. Best of all, Damian is dying of cancer. How can you hate someone who’s dying of cancer, especially when he’s played by Ben Kingsley? If Ben Kingsley played the Koch brothers, you’d like them too.

Damian doesn’t want to die, and the audience isn’t supposed to want him to die, either. So he spends millions for a new semi-experimental technique called shedding, which involves putting his brain in a young, hot, awesome body, played with maudlin indifference by Ryan Reynolds. The scheming Professor Albright (Matthew Goode) tells Damian that the Reynolds body was born in a vat, but it was in fact stolen from a working class guy named Mark who sold himself to science to pay for his daughter’s healthcare.