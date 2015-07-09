Can a Rich White Guy Be an Everyman?

The plot of Self/Less centers on Damian (Ben Kingsley), an aging genius developer with oodles of cash. Damian is a prick and a bully, but in a sympathetic, appealing way. We first see him using his political clout to ruin the life of an up-and-coming developer, but that's quickly forgiven since he has a buddy, Martin (Victor Garber), who thinks he’s nice. Best of all, Damian is dying of cancer. How can you hate someone who’s dying of cancer, especially when he’s played by Ben Kingsley? If Ben Kingsley played the Koch brothers, you’d like them too.

Damian doesn’t want to die, and the audience isn’t supposed to want him to die, either. So he spends millions for a new semi-experimental technique called shedding, which involves putting his brain in a young, hot, awesome body, played with maudlin indifference by Ryan Reynolds. The scheming Professor Albright (Matthew Goode) tells Damian that the Reynolds body was born in a vat, but it was in fact stolen from a working class guy named Mark who sold himself to science to pay for his daughter’s healthcare.

At first, Damian indulges himself in the way you’d expect an old, rich asshole would if he were suddenly decades younger. He plays sports, goes boating, and sleeps with a series of interchangeable conventionally attractive women who look like they’ve all answered the same Hollywood casting call. The one downside is that he has occasional hallucinations. To keep them in check, he has to take red pills on a careful schedule. But when Damian is too busy using his genitals and misses a dose he has a series of flashbacks to Mark’s past life. Soon he’s reconnecting with Mark’s wife and daughter—Madeline and Anna—while fighting the corporation that gave him his new body.