Ethnography on Trial

But it is a fiction to say that Goffman’s efforts have successfully concealed her subjects. Goffman’s book provides anyone interested in the identity of her subjects ample ways to find their personal information. There were three 23-year-old black men killed by gunshots in Philadelphia in the summer of 2007; of the three, only one was outside of a Chinese restaurant. On a popular sociology message board, one poster noted that the first result in a simple Google search using four keywords from Goffman’s account of Chuck’s death links to a Philadelphia Inquirer report about the murder, including the victim’s real name. At least one other journalist, New York magazine’s Jesse Singal, has learned the identities of Goffman’s subjects and interviewed them. When reached by phone by The New Republic, Chuck’s mother said she did not want further attention and declined to comment on her son’s death or Goffman’s work, other than to say simply, “The book is true.”

Others may be able to connect the dots in this article and discover the identities of Goffman’s subjects, just as I and others have easily been able to do using Goffman’s book. I have agreed to withhold the names of the people in On the Run, after being requested by Goffman to do so, to protect their privacy. But Goffman’s argument that any piece of information that might lead back to one of her subjects should fall under her confidentiality agreement presents a false dilemma: The only certain way to keep her subjects’ names from re-appearing in the public record is to not ask questions about her work.

And this is exactly where Goffman’s and ethnography’s methodology departs from the standards of inquiry in criminal investigations (which I am familiar with from my 10 years as a criminal and juvenile defender in Northwestern’s legal clinic), journalism, and the social sciences: The ethnographer’s pledge to protect her subjects does not simply make independent inquiry difficult, it actively insists that independent inquiry never take place. Thus, ethnography depends on an extraordinary degree of trust in the ethnographer. Yet scrutiny of Goffman’s work reveals that such reliance on her as the sole arbiter of fact would be misplaced.

The real story of Chuck’s death and its aftermath differs from Goffman’s account in significant ways, and these differences call into question the reliability of much of her narrative. Indeed, it turns out that she was not fully candid even with her grad school mentors and advisers. By attempting to wall off her subjects with a grant of anonymity, she cuts them off from the rest of the world, fashioning in her book a miniature reality that is ultimately more about its creator than her subjects.