John Kasich’s Compassionate Christianity Could Raise Hell in the GOP Primary

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor John Kasich entered the 2016 GOP fray. While not an obvious frontrunner in the way of only-adult-in-the-room institutional favorite Jeb Bush or notorious haircut recipient (with Tea Party plaudits) Scott Walker, Kasich may nonetheless find himself possessed of a set of increasingly embattled fans—religiously motivated conservatives. While their fortunes in the ranks of the GOP seem to be dimming, Kasich cuts an interesting figure: Neither out-of-touch culture warrior (à la Mike Huckabee) or raging libertarian with vague Christian leanings (à la Rand Paul), Kasich represents a Christian conservative politics that is both messy and mistrustful of partisan kowtowing. His brand of faith-based politicking may therefore be something of a liability when it comes to pleasing his party and broader Republican base, but it seems to be an overall score for authenticity in Christian political reasoning, a rare find in the world of political theater.

When, in the wake of the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Kasich elected to expand Medicaid in Ohio, he endured a firestorm of criticism from fellow Republicans. Not only were his conservative compatriots furious that Kasich allowed the Medicaid expansion, they were equally angry with Kasich’s stated reasoning for doing so. “Now, when you die and get to the meeting with St. Peter, he’s probably not going to ask you much about what you did about keeping government small,” Kasich told reporters in a 2013 discussion of his decision to accept the expansion, “but he is going to ask you what you did for the poor. You better have a good answer. ” The backlash was immediate: Conservative commentators from The Wall Street Journal to The National Review leapt at Kasich’s Christian case for low-cost healthcare for the poor, a grudge that has simmered on at a low boil ever since.

Healthcare isn’t the only battlefield where Kasich’s morals have evidently put him at odds with fellow Republicans. Though originally an immigration stalwart favoring strong border control and harsh dealings with unauthorized immigrants, Kasich said last year that his views have changed over time, and that he now favors a more moderate stance that would meet President Obama’s preferred reforms halfway. “When I look at a group of people who might be hiding, who may be afraid, who may be scared, who have children, I don’t want to be in a position of where I make it worse for them,” Kasich said last year, commenting on Obama’s executive action on immigration, which aimed to ease penalties for undocumented children and their families.

While Kasich’s compassion for newcomers to this country puts him at odds with a slew of Republican contenders for the presidential nomination (most notably Donald Trump), it actually puts him in line with Evangelical voters. As the Pew Research Center found in 2013, more than sixty percent of white Evangelicals feel there should be a way for unauthorized immigrants to remain in the United States. A greater proportion of white Evangelicals (40 percent) feel unauthorized immigrants should be given a path to citizenship than feel they should not be allowed to stay at all (35 percent). In other words, Kasich might not resonate with the immigration hawks in his party, but he does appear poised to strike a chord with the wide religious bloc within the base.