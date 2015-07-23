The American Actor May Be in Decline. Jake Gyllenhaal Is Most Certainly Not.

It’ll take you a few minutes to recognize Jake Gyllenhaal in Southpaw, the boxing movie opening in theaters nationwide this Friday. His face shines with sweat and is streaked with blood, his eye is so swollen that it can only open a mere sliver, and tattoos run across his chiseled chest. But even if he’s barely recognizable, Southpaw is very much the Jake Gyllenhaal show.

Earlier this month, Terrence Rafferty set off a cultural debate with his Atlantic piece “The Decline of the American Actor” in which he lamented the lack of interesting opportunities for actors under 40, many of whom are currently biding their time in superhero movies and other heavyweight franchises. One of the many problems facing young actors is the traditional American reluctance to play bad guys (just think of the last time Will Smith or Bradley Cooper took on a role with darker undertones). Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the few exceptions. In the last few years, he’s gone from one morally compromised role to the next: a tortured detective in the bleak thriller Prisoners (2013); doppelgangers whose mutual fascination has fatal consequences in Enemy (2013); and finally an emaciated, terrifying sociopath-cum-tabloid-photographer in last year’s Nightcrawler.

In this context, Southpaw, for which Gyllenhaal put on 15 pounds of pure muscle, is a natural fit. Billy Hope isn’t a villain, but he’s very much his own worst enemy. A champion heavyweight boxer whose life spins out of control after tragedy strikes his family, Hope spirals into self-destructive behavior that derails his boxing career and sends his daughter to social services. The film is set up like a straightforward redemption story, but what makes Southpaw interesting is the complexity of Hope’s character—thanks to Gyllenhaal’s exceptional performance.

Just when he’s at his most sympathetic, he flies into a rage and crashes his car into a tree. He can’t walk away from a fight, no matter how idiotic, and he can’t admit his own mistakes, no matter how painfully obvious. Gyllenhaal melts into the role completely, walking and talking like a man who’s been beaten up too many times. But while his rages are furious, his tenderness is sincere. His limitations are many and obvious. Billy Hope might not be your most likeable guy, but Gyllenhaal doesn’t care if you like him. He wants you to understand him.