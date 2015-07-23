The American Actor May Be in Decline. Jake Gyllenhaal Is Most Certainly Not.

In this context, Southpaw, for which Gyllenhaal put on 15 pounds of pure muscle, is a natural fit. Billy Hope isn’t a villain, but he’s very much his own worst enemy. A champion heavyweight boxer whose life spins out of control after tragedy strikes his family, Hope spirals into self-destructive behavior that derails his boxing career and sends his daughter to social services. The film is set up like a straightforward redemption story, but what makes Southpaw interesting is the complexity of Hope’s character—thanks to Gyllenhaal’s exceptional performance.

Just when he’s at his most sympathetic, he flies into a rage and crashes his car into a tree. He can’t walk away from a fight, no matter how idiotic, and he can’t admit his own mistakes, no matter how painfully obvious. Gyllenhaal melts into the role completely, walking and talking like a man who’s been beaten up too many times. But while his rages are furious, his tenderness is sincere. His limitations are many and obvious. Billy Hope might not be your most likeable guy, but Gyllenhaal doesn’t care if you like him. He wants you to understand him.

Like most sports movies, Southpaw doesn’t exactly have a surprising plot, but it’s extremely compelling and entertaining throughout. Boxing, with all its spectacle, lends itself particularly well to movies because the stakes are so high, so immediate. You see the impact of each blow, the jaw snapping back, the whites of the fighters’ eyes. Like in Russell Crowe’s Cinderella Man (2005) and Warrior (2011), there’s much more at stake here than a simple championship. There’s a moment in the climactic fight in Southpaw, where Gyllenhaal sits slumped in the corner awaiting—dreading—the next round. The camera approaches him from slightly below, almost as if it’s slumping with him, and in that shot it’s clear that even in triumph there is defeat.