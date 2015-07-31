Bernie Sanders's Blind Spot on Race Was Imported From Scandinavia

Black people need jobs, justice, and economic equality. We should always be wary of those who seek to partition the working class of any color from the economic democracy that will give them more of the gains from their work than ever before.

Williams’s rhetoric is a throwback to the old socialist message of yore: if workers of the world unite, they can force the hand of the bourgeoisie. But colorblind progressivism has failed the black community before—organized labor, for instance, has a long and well-documented history with racism. And calls for colorblind policy solutions also run the risk of tone-deafness, much like the “all lives matter” retort that has tripped up fellow Democratic candidates Martin O’Malley and Hillary Clinton.

In the epilogue to his excellent 2014 book about the West’s love affair with Scandinavia, The Almost Nearly Perfect People, British journalist Michael Booth wrote of the trouble with seeing the Nordic countries as utopian models: “Some might argue that the reality of Nordic autonomy is that you are free … to be Nordic. If you are a Muslim who is looking to build a mosque, or an American who wants to drive a large car, espouse your creationist beliefs and go shopping with your platinum card on a Sunday … you are likely to experience various degrees of oppression and exclusion should you come to live in this part of the world.” Replace “Nordic” with “Vermont,” and Sanders’s political blind spots—not to mention the limits of democratic socialism in America today—become apparent.