When a film about young women comes out, it's tempting to compare it to other films or TV shows about young women. (Is this the movie version of Girls? Is it Girls for grown ups? Girls in the South? Girls in space?) It’s equally tempting to assume that each piece must be attempting to speak for All Women, or at least those of a certain generation. Despite the grandeur of its name, Mistress America, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig’s latest film, attempts no such statement. Instead, it’s a comical and loving depiction of both female friendship and the pains of growing into yourself—and that's all it needs to be.

Tracy Fishko (Lola Kirke) is an 18-year-old Barnard student struggling to adjust to college life. After she’s rejected by a literary society and by the guy she—and the audience—are led to believe is The Boy, Tracy hesitantly calls up her soon-to-be stepsister Brooke Cardinas (Greta Gerwig) on the off chance that Brooke can show Tracy a good time.

Outwardly Brooke, a 30-ish woman, seems to be living the dream. She sings with a band, teaches Soul Cycle classes, tutors middle school algebra and plans on opening a restaurant in Williamsburg. Her life is glamorous not only because of its accoutrements (silk blouses, her own apartment, ubiquitous glasses of wine) but in the way she appears to be moving through it all with ease and grace, hitting all the high marks and experiencing none of the lows. She seems buoyant and boundless but not too haughty, confident where Tracy is shy. She speaks in reflexive loops that edit the boldest of her statements and self-consciously knocks herself on the head after saying anything outrageous, letting you know that she’s castigating herself for saying something naughty but gets to say it anyways.

Brooke’s perfection is, of course, a mirage. She may be older than Tracy but their friendship—or mutual idolization—flourishes because they face similar crises of insecurity at different stages. Mistress America trades in the classic Baumbach trope of grownups acting like children, although it does so with more kindness than some of his other works. Tracy calls her mom while in a bodega wondering what type of pasta counts as fancy; her male friend starts losing a game of chess with his girlfriend and announces petulantly, “I don’t want to play anymore.” Past Baumbach characters—like Jeff Daniels in The Squid and the Whale (2005) or Ben Stiller and Adam Driver in While We’re Young (2014)—have been drawn with more acidic strokes. They are, mostly, men so convinced of their own maturity that they belittle those who want to help them—while in reality they drink heavily, are unable to maintain relationships, and clumsily attempt to dress like the youth. Eventually, these men—or their art—are revealed to be fraudulent. There is no hubristic downfall, but there is also no upward momentum: Baumbach’s films balance on an equilibrium of discomfort, so that viewers must puzzle out how much they and the characters are better or worse off than they were at the beginning.