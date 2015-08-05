Scott Walker

On immigration, Walker hints that he will run to the right of the entire field, by endorsing the idea of reducing legal immigration. On Thursday, candidates will likely discuss the need for tackling undocumented immigration, but Walker has actually embraced the nativist approach. "The next president and the next Congress need to make decisions about a legal immigration system that’s based, first and foremost, on protecting American workers and American wages,” Walker said in an April interview. And he’s aligned himself with a far-right senator, Jeff Sessions, who has been a fierce critic of President Barack Obama's immigration policies.

Mike Huckabee

Party consensus deems entitlement reform necessary to ensure the country's fiscal health, Huckabee has made a calculated bet to defend these programs. "There are some who propose that to save the safety nets like Medicare and Social Security, we ought to chop off the payments for the people who have faithfully had their paychecks and pockets picked by the politician, promising them that their money would be waiting for them when they were old and sick," Huckabee said in his May campaign announcement. "If Congress wants to take away someone's retirement, let them end their own congressional pensions, not your Social Security."

Ben Carson

In May, Carson backed raising the federal minimum wage from its current rate of $7.25 an hour—an unusual position for a party that normally reverts to the line that it’s an issue best left to states to decide. "I think probably it should be higher than it is," he told CNBC’s John Harwood. Carson also doesn’t think the government should cut welfare benefits until it cuts taxes.

Ted Cruz

Cruz is the GOP’s base incarnate, or at least he says he is. At his campaign launch in March, he described his candidacy as a “grassroots guerrilla campaign.” Republican elites don’t like his tactics, which include a habit of holding the debt ceiling hostage. And he doesn’t offer many specifics on policy. Of what he has done in the Senate, pundits think he’s too conservative on federal spending, same-sex marriage, immigration, and more to gain much traction as a presidential candidate.

Marco Rubio

Rubio still supports a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, after focusing on border security. “Once you have permanent residency, which is a green card, existing law allows you to apply for citizenship,” he told the New York Times in January. Also, he’s proposed an anti-poverty platform that expands the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to include childless working adults, as a lift to the working poor. Republicans are more likely to criticize the tax credit than to expand it (the EITC was the inspiration for Mitt Romney’s “47 percent” speech about half of America not paying income taxes). And Rubio’s plan has similarities to Obama’s proposal for reform. However, to keep it deficit-neutral, Rubio’s tweak would likely come at the expense of low-income adults with children.