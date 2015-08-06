Minnie Goetze, the 15-year-old lead of The Diary of a Teenage Girl, is an easy character to identify with. It’s not that most women share her teenage experiences—losing her virginity to her mother’s boyfriend or engaging in a threesome with him and her best friend. But her desires and insecurities, the everyday sexual concerns of a schoolgirl, have rarely been so honestly and seriously depicted in film.

Hollywood’s summer blockbuster season has been dominated this year by movies made by women (Pitch Perfect 2), for women (Magic Mike XXL), and about women (Mad Max: Fury Road, Trainwreck, Inside Out). Whether that’s because feminism has conquered Hollywood or Hollywood has co-opted feminism is another question entirely, but it’s undeniable that the triumphs and tribulations of women have claimed a stake in a space formerly reserved for men. And more importantly, at least to studios, these movies have made enough money to prove their worth.

Next in this line of female-driven movies is Diary, opening in theaters on Friday. Written and directed by a woman, it’s unlikely to make a box office splash, but it’s a startlingly tough, authentic depiction of budding womanhood. Based on Phoebe Gloeckner’s semi-autobiographical graphic novel of the same name, the movie follows Minnie as she starts an affair with Monroe, her mom’s boyfriend, under the nose of her drugged-up, beaten-down mother (Kristen Wiig). The movie stays true to its graphic novel roots by incorporating animated versions of the author’s illustrations. While the gimmick has fallen flat in other movies, like Daniel Radcliffe’s 2013 rom-com What If, it adds an extra dimension to Minnie’s fevered fantasies here. They round out her character, giving insight into her thoughts and a glimpse into her creative aspirations—all the while reminding us that she is, essentially, still a child. For all of her sexual bravado, Minnie still sees herself through an art form primarily associated with children.

Alexander Skarsgard is perfectly cast as this story’s Humbert Humbert, sporting the universally accepted signifier for unsavory sexual proclivities—a mustache. But Minnie is no Lolita, who could be heard crying every night despite Humbert’s insistence that she seduced him. Minnie enthusiastically pursues Monroe, fantasizes about him while in the bath, and tries to use the illicitness of their affair as sexual capital. She’s crazy about sex, and she’s not afraid of doing something about it, particularly in drug-happy, sexually liberated 1970s San Francisco where the movie is set.