Trump disappeared, and with the rest of the vultures I turned around, desperate for more original content to beef up my Trump vid. A young French girl with pastel hair was standing near me, so I accosted her, and begged to interview her, saying her hair looked so cool. She protested she didn't speak English that well. It didn't matter, I pressed "record" on my phone, and another reporter swooped in next to me to film her important thoughts on the American presidential election. She protested that she didn't know anything about American politics, either. No matter.

The crowd thinned, so I approached a witness who could not run away—the guy in the cart selling coffee and breakfast snacks. His name is Alonso and he does not think much of Trump. "I don't like him. He's a racist. ... He's trying to deport everybody, that's not right. Supposedly he's winning. I don't know how. It says a lot about America. ... I'm thinking the Republican Party is kind of racist towards minorities, since he's the one that's winning."

Alonso had never seen a crowd like this, not even when Tom Brady was here. "50 Cent was here too, two weeks ago," he said. The rapper is facing some sex tape–related legal trouble. "He actually bought something from here, a ginger ale. I was star struck."

The coldest economic analysis came from Peter C., a paparazzo who didn’t want to give his last name. Trump’s jury duty was not going to make Peter any money. “You see all these people here? That devalues it completely,” Peter said, gesturing toward the sea of newspeople with cameras. They would create an oversupply of Trump images that would drive down their price, Peter explained. "Say you’re trying to buy a bike off this kid for $500," he said. "But I have the same bike for $400. Who are you gonna buy it from? From me, right? All these people are going to have the same video or image or whatever, you know, so the price is going down and down for whoever has it." What he really wanted was an exclusive, a shot no one else has. "That’s where the money is honestly. Not this shit at all."

What if Trump tripped and fell right in front of him and he got the very best photo? "I dunno, it would go everywhere, but it wouldn’t be a $50,000 sale," Peter said. "There’s plenty of agencies here, there’s publications, so everybody’s gonna have this shit. Instead of buying it from you, they might be able to get it for free." I pressed him on this point: What if his competitors' photos were ugly while his was amazing and Trump was making the funniest face? I made some potential faces in the rage-pain range. "There’s a lot of variables, a lot of variables when it comes to this shit."

Okay, what if he got an exclusive of Trump making out with voluptuous bikini model Kate Upton? "That would be worth like $50,000," Peter said. "That shit would go everywhere. That shit would be worth fifty grand. That shit would be in every fuckin' magazine. She’s fuckin' cheating on Justin Verlander, it’s fuckin' Donald Trump, you know? That shit would be mad weird. That shit would be worth thousands upon thousands of dollars." You have to work smarter in the paparazzi business, Peter said, not harder. "You could take a thousand pictures and make $1,000. You could take a hundred pictures and make $1,000. You could take ten pictures and make $10,000."

But that was not going to come out of Trump's jury duty. Peter was there to build up another kind of capital. "I’m just here to prove to my agency that I’m out here getting shit. That I’m out here working. That I’m not dead."

"We got people everywhere. Everyone can be bought."

His best recent shot was of Bill Clinton holding his granddaughter. Peter and a friend had been hanging out around Jennifer Lopez's place—she lives across the street from Madison Square Park. Some of the homeless guys in the park told them they'd recently seen the former president, which made sense, he said, because Chelsea Clinton lives in the same building as J.Lo. Homeless guys can be a good resource. "We got people everywhere. Doormen, garbage people, maintainance people, drivers. Everyone. Everyone can be bought."

But Peter hadn't invested much in building up Trump sources. "I don’t really care." Trump is a valuable commodity in political journalism, where glamour is scarce. Less so in Peter's paparazzi world, where actual sexy people sell. "For me and you it’s completely different," he said. "Oranges and apples."