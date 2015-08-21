“I was thinking of a bully at school who steals lunch money every day and keeps demanding more and more,” he said in an email. “His victims may not think it’s too big of a deal when they have a lot of extra money (or water) lying around, but the demands make things tough when money (or water) is already limited. As the bully’s demands grow more bold, the tough times get tougher and the surpluses during good times become smaller.”

“While man-made climate change may increase or decrease the odds of certain weather events," he continued, "we generally cannot say that a given event is entirely caused by climate change. What climate scientists have been able to do often times is use climate models to come up with an estimation of how climate change has influenced the probability of certain events.”

The scientific evidence on this front is developing, and for now there's still debate over how much climate change is to blame for specific extreme weather events. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, an international body of climate scientists, has looked at overall trends, though. It found that scientists are "virtually certain" that anthropogenic warming will mean more hot days by the end of the century, and parts of the Earth will probably also see more intense deluges, drought, and cyclones.

As atmospheric scientist Kevin Trenberth put it in a Climatic Change paper in 2012:

Scientists are frequently asked about an event “Is it caused by climate change?” The answer is that no events are “caused by climate change” or global warming, but all events have a contribution. Moreover, a small shift in the mean can still lead to very large percentage changes in extremes. In reality the wrong question is being asked: the question is poorly posed and has no satisfactory answer. The answer is that all weather events are affected by climate change because the environment in which they occur is warmer and moister than it used to be.

No doubt Obama, and the Democratic lawmakers who echo him, issue their climate-change disclaimer about specific weather events so that they can't be accused by Republicans of "politicizing" natural disasters. But there’s nothing political about this; rather, it's completely fair to discuss the overall trend. Obama would do better to emulate fellow Democrat Jerry Brown: Visiting a site burned by the Rocky Fire, the California governor said, “While we’ve had droughts in the past historically, we haven’t had drought with this elevated temperature.”