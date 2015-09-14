A Federal Judge's Decision Will Make Washington Even More Dysfunctional

Last year, in July, House Speaker John Boehner secured party-line passage of a resolution authorizing the House to sue President Barack Obama for “changing the health care law without a vote of Congress, effectively creating his own law.” At the time, legal experts across the ideological spectrum snickered. A former House legal counsel testified that “there is no standing ... for anything remotely like” Boehner’s resolution, “and it is a bad idea for a Speaker to file such an embarrassing loser.” Democrats derided the gambit as a “political stunt,” and the media read it as a ploy by Boehner to divert rambunctious Tea Party members of his caucus from cranking up politically toxic presidential impeachment proceedings. But last week a federal district judge in D.C. granted the House standing to get its case against the Obama administration heard and decided in court.

Judge Rosemary Collyer, a George W. Bush appointee, agreed to resolve one of two claims in the House’s lawyers’ legal complaint: that Congress hadn’t enacted an appropriation to fund “cost-sharing” subsidies prescribed by the Affordable Care Act to help lower-income individuals and families pay for medical services, and that payment of such subsidies by the Obama administration constitute illegal expenditures—both the nearly four billion dollars already expended, and any payments to be made in the future. These cost-sharing subsidies complement, and are designed to work in tandem with, the tax credits to help pay insurance premiums that, as the Supreme Court upheld in King v. Burwell in June, are available nationwide on both state-established and federally facilitated exchanges.

Collyer conceded that “no precedent dictates the outcome” of the case. Indeed, there has never been a case in which the Court has allowed Congress, or individual members or sub-units of Congress, to seek judicial resolution of disagreements with the executive branch over how to interpret a law; were the precedents otherwise, disgruntled legislators could brand any disputed executive action or policy a violation of law (as the legislators interpret it), and dump the fight into the courts, rather than use the powers the Constitution provides to them as legislators. The fracas that Collyer agreed to take on is just such a routine interpretive dispute. Countering the House’s argument that no law specifically appropriated money to fund the cost-sharing subsidies, the administration’s briefs explain that the subsidies are properly funded under a provision prescribing permanent appropriations authority for certain types of government obligations, pursuant to that law and to the ACA. This provision is the same source used to fund the complementary ACA premium assistance tax credits. No one contests the legality of these payments for the ACA tax credits, even though there is no appropriations legislation specifically applicable to them.

Collyer’s decision smacks of an irrepressible yen to blow past applicable doctrinal barriers to congressional standing, to resolve what the White House termed “a garden variety dispute with the Executive Branch”: “The law is clear, Congress cannot try to settle in the courts.” To begin with, while her opinion devotes pages to repeating House lawyer Jonathan Turley’s no-specific-appropriation argument, she never once so much as mentions the law on which the administration’s argument principally depends, nor the administration’s reference to the interdependence of the tax credits and cost-sharing subsidies as an integrated statutory “plan.” The impression left, for a reader who has not actually read the briefs filed by both parties, is that the picture painted by the House’s lawyers is a fact, rather than one advocate’s construct—the only way to identify, let alone interpret, the actual legal provisions relevant to the case.