A Federal Judge's Decision Will Make Washington Even More Dysfunctional

Collyer conceded that “no precedent dictates the outcome” of the case. Indeed, there has never been a case in which the Court has allowed Congress, or individual members or sub-units of Congress, to seek judicial resolution of disagreements with the executive branch over how to interpret a law; were the precedents otherwise, disgruntled legislators could brand any disputed executive action or policy a violation of law (as the legislators interpret it), and dump the fight into the courts, rather than use the powers the Constitution provides to them as legislators. The fracas that Collyer agreed to take on is just such a routine interpretive dispute. Countering the House’s argument that no law specifically appropriated money to fund the cost-sharing subsidies, the administration’s briefs explain that the subsidies are properly funded under a provision prescribing permanent appropriations authority for certain types of government obligations, pursuant to that law and to the ACA. This provision is the same source used to fund the complementary ACA premium assistance tax credits. No one contests the legality of these payments for the ACA tax credits, even though there is no appropriations legislation specifically applicable to them.

Collyer’s decision smacks of an irrepressible yen to blow past applicable doctrinal barriers to congressional standing, to resolve what the White House termed “a garden variety dispute with the Executive Branch”: “The law is clear, Congress cannot try to settle in the courts.” To begin with, while her opinion devotes pages to repeating House lawyer Jonathan Turley’s no-specific-appropriation argument, she never once so much as mentions the law on which the administration’s argument principally depends, nor the administration’s reference to the interdependence of the tax credits and cost-sharing subsidies as an integrated statutory “plan.” The impression left, for a reader who has not actually read the briefs filed by both parties, is that the picture painted by the House’s lawyers is a fact, rather than one advocate’s construct—the only way to identify, let alone interpret, the actual legal provisions relevant to the case.

Having thus given the substance of the dispute this one-sided mischaracterization, Collyer takes a further leap, asserting that it is not a dispute about statutory interpretation at all. To justify this contention, she unfurls a legal argument that is not only, by her own concession, entirely novel, but amounts simply to relabeling. The argument neither changes the actual character of the case nor helps her take it out of the realm of interbranch squabbles heretofore off-limits for the federal courts. She contends that the House’s claim is about funding the ACA subsidies “not in violation of any statute, but in violation of ... the Constitution,” which bars writing checks on the Treasury except “in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law.” But, transparently, this distinction between statutory and constitutional disputes is, certainly in this case, one without a difference; the House’s claim that the Obama administration acted unconstitutionally simply tacks on a gratuitous—and logically weightless—postscript to its argument that funding the subsidies lacks statutory authorization. As the White House observed, this is indeed a garden-variety dispute about what the relevant statutes mean.