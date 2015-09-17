Carly Fiorina Is the Best Thing to Happen to the Republican Party This Year

In a Rolling Stone profile published earlier this month, Trump remarked on Fiorina’s appearance. “Look at that face! Would anybody vote for that?” he said. At the start of her campaign, Fiorina played down her gender, saying that she is the antidote to Hillary Clinton’s “playing the gender card.” But in response to Trump's comments, she's embraced a new-ish feminist messaging, telling supporters that her face is the face of "leadership" and that she's "proud of every year and every wrinkle."

Asked about Trump's comments on Wednesday night, Fiorina minced no words. “I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said,” she replied.

Trump’s self-confidence, possibly for the first time ever, seemed to falter momentarily. He appeared to blush, then struggled to recover. “I think she’s got a beautiful face," he managed, finally. It was the closest Trump has come to an actual apology.

As Trump has proven that he's more than a flash in the pan, Republicans have become desperate for a way to unseat him. So far, he's swatted away all salvos, but Fiorina has exposed a potential weakness. No wonder conservatives are singing her praises in the wake of Wednesday's debate.

Given the GOP's reputation for being anti-women, it's also useful for Republicans to finally have a woman standing on the same primetime debate stage, as an equal. Say what you will about Fiorina’s poor record at Hewlett-Packard, her low polling to-date, and her experience for commander-in-chief, but she is a strong performer in debates, delivering pithy answers confidently. For any Republican worried about how someone like Trump might fare against Hillary Clinton, Fiorina represents a break from the old-boys club of elite Republican politics.