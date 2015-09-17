Carly Fiorina Is the Best Thing to Happen to the Republican Party This Year

Conservatives particularly liked her responses on Planned Parenthood and foreign policy.

Fiorina is killing it, Christie doing well, everyone else sort of meh- good moments but then bad ones — jrubinblogger

Fiorina threaded a perfect needle. Strong on specifics, hammered Trump without goading him to hit her back, hit Obama. — noltenc

Fiorina slyly working in a bunch of things Trump showed he didn't know about in his Hewitt interview. — rameshponnuru

It's @CarlyFiorina's night so far — cherijacobus

While the men on stage ribbed each other and exchanged awkward high fives throughout the night, Fiorina remained earnest and unflappable. And in one of the most telling moments of the debate, she even managed to rattle Trump.

In a Rolling Stone profile published earlier this month, Trump remarked on Fiorina’s appearance. “Look at that face! Would anybody vote for that?” he said. At the start of her campaign, Fiorina played down her gender, saying that she is the antidote to Hillary Clinton’s “playing the gender card.” But in response to Trump's comments, she's embraced a new-ish feminist messaging, telling supporters that her face is the face of "leadership" and that she's "proud of every year and every wrinkle."