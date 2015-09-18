Donald Trump Is Really Smart. Trust Him.

Donald Trump, the most confident man in America, held a town hall meeting Thursday in New Hampshire where he declared himself the winner of Wednesday night’s debate. Many observers believe that honor goes to Carly Fiorina. But such bravado has helped him earn unparalleled support in the Republican presidential primary, especially among those who believe America’s standing in the world is slipping. Who cares if Trump’s knowledge of the world beyond our borders falls short of his competitors’? As one female supporter at the rally told NPR, after being asked about Trump’s foreign policy weaknesses, "He’s very strong about what he tells us that he will do…. He's a smart cookie. They say he learns very fast. So it won’t be a problem."

Who is “they”? Who says that Trump learns very fast?

Trump himself, of course.

When conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt pressed Trump earlier this month about not knowing who Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was, Trump argued that it was pointless to know who the current Middle Eastern leaders are because they’ll likely all have changed by the time the next president is elected. By then, Trump said, he will be on top of things. “I will know far more than you know within 24 hours after I get the job,” he claimed.