Donald Trump Is Really Smart. Trust Him.

Donald Trump, the most confident man in America, held a town hall meeting Thursday in New Hampshire where he declared himself the winner of Wednesday night’s debate. Many observers believe that honor goes to Carly Fiorina. But such bravado has helped him earn unparalleled support in the Republican presidential primary, especially among those who believe America’s standing in the world is slipping. Who cares if Trump’s knowledge of the world beyond our borders falls short of his competitors’? As one female supporter at the rally told NPR, after being asked about Trump’s foreign policy weaknesses, "He’s very strong about what he tells us that he will do…. He's a smart cookie. They say he learns very fast. So it won’t be a problem."

Who is “they”? Who says that Trump learns very fast?