The Scientific Art of the Perfect Meal

Yet it makes more sense to see Lopez-Alt’s particular strain of perfectionism as a product of the internet. Unlike Myrhvold and Adria’s respective projects, “The Food Lab” wasn’t about creating new, impossible forms of unfood-like food, like transparent ravioli, or oak moss vapor—delicate operations, more or less limited to professional kitchens. Like many of his contemporaries, Lopez-Alt explains instead how to cook optimized versions of already familiar foods: potato hash, roast chicken, lasagna, and the like. He has more in common with contrarian food bloggers like L. V. Anderson, who debunked misconceptions about cooking in her Slate column “You’re Doing It Wrong”. He shares, too, the completist tendencies of Felicity Cloake, who combines the art of cooking with the art of aggregation in her Guardian series, “How to Cook the Perfect…” Every week, she compares a set of well-known recipes for a new dish, documenting her results with iPhone-quality photos. It’s an experimental method that yields generally trustworthy results, though of course it can only build on old methods.

Fries cooked in eight different ways—plus a control sample from McDonalds J. Kenji Lopez-Alt / W. W. Norton

The Food Lab’s vision of “better home cooking through science”—and, I would add, through the internet—is a convincing one. The illustrations in his book (and on the blog) are themselves strong evidence of the perfectibility of American food staples, whether they show a carefully-labeled spectrum of French fries, starting yellow and shading into brown, or various formulations of chicken stock, arrayed like a Pantone chart. Not only is the book a very valuable resource, it provides elegant proof that “making a perfect French fry is not as simple as dunking a potato in hot oil for a few minutes.” It’s as complex an undertaking as making a successful soufflé.

There are also plenty of photos meant as warnings, intended to avert the aspiring cook’s own mishaps. In the section on “The Science of Ground Meat”—a long section that will appeal to people who “hate to love to grill”—there is a memorably ugly picture of a hamburger, showing the results of salting ground beef before forming it into patties. “Salt will dissolve muscle proteins,” Lopez-Alt writes, “which subsequently cross-link, turning your burgers from moist and tender to sausage-like and springy.” Many people would have a hard time stating exactly what the difference is between hamburger and sausage meat, Lopez-Alt realizes. Earlier in the book, he explains that sausage is “ground meat to which enough salt has been added (about 1.5 percent of the weight of its meat) that the protein myosin has dissolved, allowing it to subsequently bind the meat together when the raw mixture is stirred.” This is more than fascinating: understanding what is happening the mixing bowl empowers the cook to try variations that won’t interfere with the crucial chemical processes.

It’s hard to imagine such scientifically detailed recipes originating from any source other than an obsessive blog. For all its wonders, food science has rarely been the ally of the home cook until recently. In the twentieth century food science was the handmaiden of big manufacturers of processed foods, who often got a head start on their technology from the military. While the home cook used real ingredients and traditional methods, food science gave us mac and cheese in a box. The Institute for Food Technologists still describes its work as “developing the safe, nutritious foods and innovative packaging that line supermarket shelves everywhere.” In other words, their members are focused on creating “food products”, which makes economic sense. Those products can be sold in stores at a markup to offset the cost of research and development, whereas there is no commercial value in researching how to get the center of a poached egg appetizingly viscose3—a result that can only last a few minutes between cooking and eating.

Testing the effect of color on taste J. Kenji Lopez Alt / W. W. Norton

A beer-cooler sous vide bath J. Kenji Lopez-Alt

This kind of knowledge has long been the domain of the gourmet4. Food writers like Lopez-Alt embraced blogging’s lack of constraints in order to dissect and disseminate what they learned, examining every aspect of a recipe and sometimes writing thousands of words about a fairly simple dish—a boiled egg or grilled corn. His column, and now his book, fills in the gaps left by traditional recipe books, which often take a base of knowledge for granted and never have enough pictures. His food isn’t elBulli scaled down for the domestic cook; it’s more like a series of food-hacks scaled up for discerning millennials (who are more enthusiastic about cooking than their Gen X and Boomer parents).