But despite the Pope's much-lauded statements on the moral urgency of climate change, the Vatican has not made any changes to the billions of dollars in its financial portfolio invested in fossil fuels.

“It’s clear to us that based on the language in the encyclical and off the record conversations with the Vatican that they understand both the value and significance of divestment,” said Reverend Fletcher Harper of GreenFaith. Still, the Vatican has only said it may consider divesting, even in the face of Francis’s environmental encyclical, Laudato Si, and repeated calls for Francis to step up to divestment.

Over the last several years fossil fuel divestment has evolved from a fringe campaign led by a handful of college campuses to a full-fledged movement. That movement has gained in global scope, with U.S. groups now representing 57 percent of divestment, as opposed to 78 percent last year, according to the report by Arabella Advisors, a firm that advises foundations and philanthropists.