As climate advocates prepare for Pope Francis's arrival in the United States, activists have one victory to celebrate: $2.6 trillion in assets have been committed to divest from fossil fuels, a fifty-fold increase from one year ago. Over 400 institutions and 2,040 individuals have pulled their investments out of fossil fuel companies, according to a report released today by Arabella Advisors measuring the campaign's exponential growth.

But despite the Pope's much-lauded statements on the moral urgency of climate change, the Vatican has not made any changes to the billions of dollars in its financial portfolio invested in fossil fuels.

“It’s clear to us that based on the language in the encyclical and off the record conversations with the Vatican that they understand both the value and significance of divestment,” said Reverend Fletcher Harper of GreenFaith. Still, the Vatican has only said it may consider divesting, even in the face of Francis’s environmental encyclical, Laudato Si, and repeated calls for Francis to step up to divestment.