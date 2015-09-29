Noah didn’t have any first-day jitters to work out, but what we saw wasn’t promising. While Noah riffed on Pope Francis, John Boehner, and Whitney Houston (so topical!) his main subject, and the engine of most of his comedy, was himself: his foreignness, his race, his supposed ignorance of American politics. “Thank you for believing in me,” he said to Jon Stewart in an opening monologue, promising not to make him “look like the crazy old dude who left his inheritance to some random kid from Africa.” After the studio audience cheered when he noted that the Mets made the playoffs, he added, “I don’t know what that is but Jon told me that would work.” Some of the meta humor was funny, but Noah can only go to that well for so long.

When left to make jokes without the help of his writers’ room, Noah flailed. Most late-night hosts take time to become decent celebrity interviewers, and it certainly was never Jon Stewart’s strong point. But Noah’s interview with comedian Kevin Hart was almost painful, concluding with a lengthy discussion of Hart’s striped sweatpants.

In fact, the breakout comic of the episode was a newly hired correspondent, Roy Wood, Jr. Brought on to discuss the news that water has been found on Mars, Wood insisted there was little chance a black man like him would get to go to space even once it was found inhabitable: “A brother can’t catch a cab. You think we can catch a spaceship?" When Noah began to argue, Wood Jr. responded: "You’ve only had The Daily Show for one commercial break; these white people ain't decided if they like you yet.”