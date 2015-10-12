Countless writers have become expats in order to write more freely about home than they ever could at home. One of these was Gertrude Stein who went to Paris in 1903 and spent her life in France writing about an America she had internalized but could not bear to live in. When she said of her hometown, Oakland, California, “There is no there there,” she was speaking about an inchoate vastness of American life about which she had much feeling but no clarity. In struggling to get a handle on a world she knew to be formative not only for herself but for the future of the West, she stumbled on a self-created English that helped usher in literary modernism: a movement that could not have been born in turn-of-the-century America itself but was certainly seeded by the self-imposed exile of Americans like Stein.

Another language-changing writer was James Joyce, who also spent his working life physically far from the country of his birth yet metaphorically bound to it ’til the day he died. It was out of that Ireland, the one he conjured in his head, that Joyce intended, as Mary McCarthy put it, to make a literary revolution “whose strategy required his physical absence to foster mental concentration.” And so it did. Wherever he landed—Trieste, Paris, Zurich—it was the Ireland in his mind that provided the air that Joyce breathed, the songs he sang, the speech rhythms he worshipped. He was, for all intents and purposes, a man in exile rather than an expatriate. He never settled anywhere, never took part in the life of the various countries he perched in, never became anything other than a man in transit who hung around continental Europe for decades, living almost entirely in his head while he wrote and wrote and wrote to wrestle into shape, in the most brilliantly original English of his or any other century, all the thought and feeling about a haunted sense of home out of which he fashioned a fictional essence of human consciousness never before or since equaled.

Very often, writers have felt themselves in exile while living in their native lands, and have transformed homegrown anomie into a galvanizing force not only for literary but for social change. In the United States, the Beat writers of the 1950s were, if anything, such a group. America’s cold war politics had created an atmosphere of threat so remarkable—children went to bed afraid that the Bomb would go off while they slept—that it was as if we had lost World War II, not won it. The Beats saw themselves as a group of visionaries whose writings would return the country to a lost sense of the innate holiness of life; (the term “Beats” was derived from their routine use of the word “beatitude.”) The major figures among them—Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, William S. Burroughs—wrote to tell the world why they felt as alienated as they did, and why their readers should be feeling the same.

These were people who knew themselves to be on the road to Enlightenment. This conviction easily persuaded them that they were emissaries obliged to spread the word. And what was that word? We must spend our years religiously celebrating the beauty of life and condemning all those who do not. They saw themselves as the Buddha had seen himself, as a man on a mission of conversion that could be accomplished only by wandering the earth. So the Beats wandered: all over the United States and halfway around the world as well. These wanderings were memorialized by Kerouac, who was perpetually on the road in the United States, and Ginsberg, who spent years (metaphorically speaking) writing poems in one ashram or another. After a while the wander itself became home territory; and the work of the wanderers underwritten by an angry love for an America they were forever leaving in order to forever mythologize. For most of their lives, not one of the Beats could stay put.