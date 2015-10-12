To complicate matters, the home I am speaking of was not the place I was actually born in, rather it was one, though only a subway ride away, I had, metaphysically speaking, to journey to. The journey I speak of was the one taken from the outer boroughs—in my case, the Bronx—to Manhattan; one that many of my generation have described as the longest in the world. It was the trip taken by those of us who came from working class, immigrant homes to what we thought of as the center of art and intellect, literary success and political influence, glamour and cultivation. Many of us did indeed penetrate quickly to the center of one or another of these larger worlds, but for many more of us, me included, the glittering enterprise remained elusive: perpetually within reach but never quite within grasp. I went to school but the degree did not gain me a profession. I left the Bronx but only for a cold-water flat on the Lower East Side. I began to write, but nobody read me beyond the streets of Greenwich Village.

Thus, I became that other kind of Manhattanite: a walker in the city; and discovered that nothing healed me of a sore and angry heart like joining the endless stream of people moving steadily, as blood moves through veins and arteries, along these democratic streets. The relief I felt stepping daily into the anonymous crowd was almost indescribable; and then relief morphed into vigor, and vigor gave me vital information. Walking day after day on pavements inscribed with savvy, laughter, and anxiety, what struck me almost viscerally was the sense of expectation that seemed to rise and fall before my very eyes, and then rise yet again. I soon understood that it was this expectation that supplied New York with its unique brand of energy: avid, noisy, fast-moving; wild to get into the act. That was it, really, getting into the act. Clearly, there was no doubt among this crowd that there was an act to get into: even, or perhaps especially, if it need be self-created. Daily, I experienced the multitude of ways in which people in New York scrambled not merely to survive but to provide a platform on which to perform. Street theater in the city was there on demand: at a traffic light, on a bus, in a store, in your own apartment when you opened the door to the plumber or the electrician. It was as though every man, woman, and child in town was ready at a moment’s notice to ad lib an exchange that, given enough story-telling time, would transform an event into an experience. It was this impulse that, soon enough, infused an atmosphere I came, permanently, to call home.

It was expectation that supplied New York with its unique brand of energy: avid, noisy, fast-moving.

To this day, the street achieves for me what I so often cannot achieve for myself: composition. When it does I never fail to realize that this is my deepest need—to know not the peace and excitement of love, marriage, or continental adventure, but of composition. The promise of narrative that flashes repeatedly out of the mass of swiftly moving figures—always leaving in its wake scraps of conversation, profiles of dramatic beauty, gestures of humor and despair—that, again and again, restores me not necessarily to meaning but to an affection for life that fills me—stomach, arms, chest, and brain—with peace and joy and the longing to dive.