In Iran, Turning on a Camera Is An Act of Subversion

Panahi has been a prominent figure in Iranian cinema for decades. His debut feature, The White Balloon, won a top prize at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, and all of his films since have been festival-circuit hits. But the director's loose, humanist approach and concern with social injustice—women's rights in particular—frequently led him afoul of the Iranian government: The Circle (2000), Crimson Gold (2003) and Offside (2006) were all banned from exhibition within Iran. In 2010 he was arrested and convicted for "colluding in gathering and making propaganda against the regime”—part of a wider crackdown by Iranian authorities on political opposition. Around the same time, two major political parties were suspended, reformist newspapers were shut down, and the “House of Cinema,” Iran's largest professional guild for filmmakers, was declared illegal. Panahi was sentenced to six years in prison and banned from film production for 20 years.

The director, however, refused to be silenced, and despite being under extended house arrest, he created (with the help of fellow director Mojtaba Mirtahmasb) This Is Not a Film (2011), a striking documentary self-portrait in which Panahi wanders around his own apartment, reflecting on the creative and physical restrictions that have been imposed on him. In a twist straight out of Argo, the film was smuggled out of Iran to Cannes on a flash drive hidden inside a cake. The acclaim that met This Is Not a Film, as well as the international scrutiny it brought to Panahi's case, seems to have at least partially relaxed the pressure on the filmmaker: Taxi indicates that the director's travel ban has at least been lifted within Iran, and the film did not require prison-escape baking shenanigans to be submitted to the Berlin Film Festival, where it won the top prize in February.

Taxi remains of a piece with the director's previous work in its meandering, category-resistant structure. The film consists of a series of loose vignettes as Panahi drives around Tehran posing as a cab driver and picking up various fares. Some of the passengers appear to be total strangers, mildly bemused by the camera on the dashboard and their driver's obvious inexperience; others are familiar with Panahi and seem quite aware of what the filmmaker is up to. The action remains almost entirely in the conversations Panahi strikes up in these encounters, and his passengers are a consistently engaging, philosophical bunch. A schoolteacher and a mugger grapple with the ethics of petty crime, while Panahi's lawyer describes the dispiriting case of several young women who are jailed for attempting to watch a men's volleyball game. The director doesn’t have to do much to hold the audience's attention; the natural intimacy and improvisation of the dialogue draw us in. The streets outside Panahi's taxi may be unfamiliar to Americans, but inside the car we learn something of the people and their everyday lives, as spontaneously and unpretentiously as if we were sitting and chatting with them in person.