Ostensibly, the narration exists to give us insight into Petit’s thoughts during his outrageous stunt, but it’s a waste of a performer as talented as Gordon-Levitt. Instead of allowing the actor to, well, act, Zemeckis saddles Gordon-Levitt with narrating his actions as he undertakes them, from describing his piercing toothache to his manic joy upon first seeing a picture of the World Trade Center—as if we couldn’t tell when a person is in pain or gets excited. At one point, Petit’s narration interrupts the ongoing conversation, so that he says the same sentence in voiceover as in the scene, and we hear the same words twice, a millisecond apart.

The clash highlights the absurdity of the voiceover, a particularly bizarre choice given that The Walk is predated by Man on Wire, the Oscar-winning 2008 documentary on the same subject. Documentaries have long suffered from talking-head syndrome, where a scarcity of footage requires directors to bring in experts and eyewitnesses who simply talk at the camera. Man on Wire overcame this obstacle through an elegant reenactment, the sheer spectacle of the high-wire act, and the real Petit’s charm as an interviewee. But The Walk, a fictionalized account free to dramatize events with the help of a large special-effects budget, has less trust in the power of its visuals.

That isn’t to say that The Walk is entirely without merit. After bouncing hyperactively through Petit’s early days as a street artist, the movie finds its rhythm when he and his accomplices begin planning their break-in at the World Trade Center, which they call “the coup.” Suddenly, the coming-of-age tale transforms into a heist movie, more Ocean’s Eleven than Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man. It is easy to forget, given Petit’s universal acclaim, that what he did was against the law. The movie captures just how much had to happen before Petit ever set foot on the wire—the disguises, the logistics of shooting a wire from one tower to another, the smooth-talking needed just to sneak on a freight elevator. It’s dramatic gold, and the movie barrels forward, riding on the energy of these logistical puzzles that pieced together Petit’s walk.