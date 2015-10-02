“Show, don’t tell” is one of the writing instructor’s most sacred maxims. This is especially true in film, where sight is at the core of the medium; in cinema’s early years, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton once competed to see who could make the silent film with the fewest subtitles. (Chaplin won.) It’s odd, then, that when making The Walk, a movie about one of the last century’s most astonishing feats of human spectacle, director Robert Zemeckis—a visual effects pioneer—would choose to do so much telling.

That dissonance is embedded in the structure of the film, which begins with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, standing on the crown of the Statue of Liberty against a New York skyline still adorned by the Twin Towers. Playing Philippe Petit, the real-life wire walker who in August 1974 crossed a steel wire he and his friends had strung between the twin towers, Gordon-Levitt, with a heavy French accent, guides us through his exploits from his perch atop Lady Liberty.

Ostensibly, the narration exists to give us insight into Petit’s thoughts during his outrageous stunt, but it’s a waste of a performer as talented as Gordon-Levitt. Instead of allowing the actor to, well, act, Zemeckis saddles Gordon-Levitt with narrating his actions as he undertakes them, from describing his piercing toothache to his manic joy upon first seeing a picture of the World Trade Center—as if we couldn’t tell when a person is in pain or gets excited. At one point, Petit’s narration interrupts the ongoing conversation, so that he says the same sentence in voiceover as in the scene, and we hear the same words twice, a millisecond apart.

The clash highlights the absurdity of the voiceover, a particularly bizarre choice given that The Walk is predated by Man on Wire, the Oscar-winning 2008 documentary on the same subject. Documentaries have long suffered from talking-head syndrome, where a scarcity of footage requires directors to bring in experts and eyewitnesses who simply talk at the camera. Man on Wire overcame this obstacle through an elegant reenactment, the sheer spectacle of the high-wire act, and the real Petit’s charm as an interviewee. But The Walk, a fictionalized account free to dramatize events with the help of a large special-effects budget, has less trust in the power of its visuals.