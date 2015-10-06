Who Is the Real Malala Yousafzai?

In the late nineteenth-century, as the British attempted to add Afghanistan to their vast empire, a teenage girl armed only with her voice rallied her people to a famous victory against the imperial invaders. Or so the story goes. As the warriors of her tribe fled the battlefield in defeat during the Second Anglo-Afghan War, she climbed to the top of a mountain and proclaimed, “It is better to live like a lion for one day than as a slave for one hundred years.” Hearing her cry, the soldiers turned around and drove the British back, but the girl was killed in the process.

Her name was Malala.

The legendary story of Malala of Maiwand, for whom Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai is named, opens He Named Me Malala, a new documentary about the teenage girl who stood up to the Taliban. It chronicles her years under Taliban rule in northwestern Pakistan, her life today in England, and how she came to live halfway across the world—and win a Nobel Peace Prize. After speaking out in support of women’s education and blogging about life under the regime for the BBC, Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban fighter in 2012. She survived the attack, though the left side of her face remains paralyzed.

This first segment is brought to life in a soft, painterly animation that provides historical context for Malala and seeks to mythologize her along the lines of her predecessor. With such an opening, He Named Me Malala promises an innovative look into the life of a teenager who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize and whose face graces a thousand book covers and news segments. But the use of animation throughout the film to fill in the gaps of Malala’s story is sadly the most interesting thing about this toothless, PR-driven documentary.