Who Is the Real Malala Yousafzai?

The legendary story of Malala of Maiwand, for whom Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai is named, opens He Named Me Malala, a new documentary about the teenage girl who stood up to the Taliban. It chronicles her years under Taliban rule in northwestern Pakistan, her life today in England, and how she came to live halfway across the world—and win a Nobel Peace Prize. After speaking out in support of women’s education and blogging about life under the regime for the BBC, Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban fighter in 2012. She survived the attack, though the left side of her face remains paralyzed.

This first segment is brought to life in a soft, painterly animation that provides historical context for Malala and seeks to mythologize her along the lines of her predecessor. With such an opening, He Named Me Malala promises an innovative look into the life of a teenager who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize and whose face graces a thousand book covers and news segments. But the use of animation throughout the film to fill in the gaps of Malala’s story is sadly the most interesting thing about this toothless, PR-driven documentary.

It may seem strange that a documentary featuring the Taliban would have little to say about conflict, but He Named Me Malala suffers from a lack of dramatic tension throughout. It sticks to Malala’s message, showing her various speeches calling for women’s education, her visit to Nigerian villages in the aftermath of Boko Haram’s kidnapping of schoolgirls in 2014, and other press events. Much of the time it feels like a feature-length advertisement, so much so that I was surprised there was no hotline to call to donate to her cause when the lights went up.