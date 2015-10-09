Forget Donald Trump. Latinos Only Matter for Democrats in 2016.

When Donald Trump barged into the Republican primary in June, calling Mexican immigrants drug smugglers and “rapists,” party leaders were horrified. All summer, pundits argued that his nativist stances would drive Latino voters away from the GOP, preventing it from challenging the Democratic coalition in presidential elections to come. As Joshua Holland wrote for The Nation earlier this month, “It’s become a political cliché that the GOP’s rhetoric on immigration is suicidal given the growing importance of the Hispanic vote.”

In time, the cliché may prove true, but not in 2016. The electoral math all but ensures that Latino voters won’t decide the general election. Instead, their most significant impact likely will be felt in the Democratic primary. In key states from Texas to California, Latinos might be Hillary Clinton’s best weapon against a surging Bernie Sanders—and her campaign strategy of late suggests that she knows this.

For years, pollsters and party strategists have talked about a ballooning Latino population that would permanently alter the face of the American electorate. The Pew Hispanic Center anticipates that Hispanics, as the youngest ethnic group in America, will account for 40 percent of the growth in the electorate between 2012 and 2030—from 24 million to 40 million eligible voters, respectively. Today, they constitute 13 percent of all eligible voters.

But at least for the moment, Hispanics probably won't make or break the general election in 2016 because of the peculiarities of our semi-democratic process.