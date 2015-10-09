Forget Donald Trump. Latinos Only Matter for Democrats in 2016.

Hillary’s support among Hispanics is similarly strong this year. A July poll found that 73 percent of Hispanic Democrats support Clinton, whereas no other Democratic candidate broke double digits; Sanders had only 3 percent. And this time around, Clinton doesn’t have to worry about her main rival trouncing her with another key constituency. As The New York Times’ Nate Cohn observed earlier this year, Obama won the 2008 nomination largely because he won African-American voters by a five-to-one margin: “Without their support, he would have lost, and lost big.” But for Sanders, “there’s a big hole in his coalition: black voters.” A poll in June showed that only 2 percent of Black Democrats support him, and a poll in August found his favorability rating among African Americans at just 23 percent (to Clinton’s 80 percent). The favorability gap had narrowed slightly by September, to 65-14, but not enough to overcome Sanders’s woeful numbers with Hispanics.

And improving that number won’t be easy for the Vermont senator, who hails from a starkly white state where less than 2 percent of the population is Hispanic and barely more than 1 percent black. He has stumbled when trying to talk about racial issues. On immigration, he has suggested that immigrants are taking American jobs, telling Vox in July, “We’ve got to work… to address the problems of international poverty, but you don’t do that by making the rest of the people in this country even poorer.” That’s the same argument he made in 2007, when fought to kill an immigration reform bill: “Back then, the Vermont Independent warned that the immigration bill … would drive down wages for lower-income workers, an argument that’s been used by hard-liner reform opponents,” Politico reported.

Clinton has moved to shore up her support among Latino voters. In May, she embraced Obama’s executive actions to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation. As early as June, Clinton already had 12 staffers in Nevada recruiting volunteers for outreach to Latinos. Last week, her campaign announced that it would begin a major push to organize Latino voters for the Nevada caucuses and the primaries in Texas, Florida, and Colorado. Clinton spent last Friday in South Florida. Her campaign has events scheduled in San Antonio and Las Vegas. According to Reuters, Clinton is planning to use the first Democratic debate next week as a launching pad to host house parties “geared at garnering support among Hispanics.”