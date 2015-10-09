A Black President Is Not a Magical Negro

It is why Carson, the famed neurosurgeon and author, was so perfect for the role. He rose from a poor background in Detroit to becoming perhaps the most noted neurosurgeon in America, becoming a symbol of black achievement before, as we realize now, we knew much about the man doing the achieving. Brain surgery, the colloquial synonym for brilliance, was his job. And he was rightfully famous for it. BuzzFeed’s Joel Anderson described him well in a profile earlier this year: “An icon of black triumph, Horatio Alger in hospital scrubs.” His 1990 book, Gifted Hands, was the text that inevitably found its way under my gaze and that of nearly every other black child that I knew. I recall seeing copies not only at the library, but also at my church. Like Jesus, Carson was magic.

Magical Negroes cannot ever be perceived as threatening to the white establishment.

Conversely, it was clear that the “magical Negro” title was out of the question for Obama when he was elected president in 2008 and became an ostensible threat to white supremacy. Arriving with (for some) yet-unfulfilled expectations from the black constituency that drove him to victory, the president advocated for policies decidedly un-enchanting to the right, and it soon became evident that his mere corporeal presence in the Oval Office would not end racial bias or injustice—as some on both sides of the aisle had theorized. The “black president will kill racism” narrative was a joke to black folks in particular, given the inherent societal pessimism many of us share. But not to some, even today, who believe that the most prominent black leaders in any arena alone are charged with most assiduously attending to the racial divide.

The problem here is that prior to Obama, we’d considered a black president an almost mythical figure for so long that we’d imbued her or him with accompanying supernatural powers. For an ambitious child, believing that is a path to potential disappointment and a lack of fulfillment. For an adult, it’s that and more. It’s a recipe for failure. Perhaps Murdoch does that intentionally here, or not. But by conceiving the idea of a black president—now made real by Obama—as the Great Conciliator, it makes it easy to point to a burning Baltimore, a furious Ferguson, or even a bungled beer summit and say that Obama hasn’t done his job. But it was never his job, and the responses he offered, while certainly imperfect, were to crises borne from white misbehavior and criminality.