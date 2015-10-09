A Black President Is Not a Magical Negro

News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch’s comments about Republican presidential contender Ben Carson—that he could be “a real black president who can properly address the racial divide”—recall the night that Barack Obama used a bit of magic to make an impossible dream finally seem within reach. Obama’s speech at the 2004 Democratic National Convention was America’s first wide exposure to his signature oratorical skills, but that grandiloquence was nothing compared to the trick he pulled in perhaps its most remembered passage. In asserting the oneness of the United States of America and implying that the union is free from political or racial separation or iniquity, Obama offered preemptive disagreement to the populist claim of “two Americas” that then-vice presidential nominee John Edwards would issue the very next night in his remarks. And he did so out of a black mouth, no less. The most talented African American politician you or I likely have ever seen was making it clear that he didn’t believe we citizens live in an American reality stratified by race, political belief, or heritage. This, of course, sounded recklessly optimistic and a bit insane all at once. I knew immediately he’d be our first black president.

In 2007, shortly after Obama announced his first White House campaign, David Ehrenstein wrote a column in the Los Angeles Times declaring that the senator from Illinois was running for two offices: The presidency, and the title of “Magic Negro.” This was no casual racial slurring; the term “magical Negro,” as Ehrenstein notes, has a lengthy cultural history, particularly in American popular culture; the “magical Negro” typically appears in stories purely to aid white protagonists. She or he is imbued with powers that are either physically or sociologically supernatural, superseding racial obstacles in a single bound with some folksy golf advice, a home-cooked meal, or a healing touch. Ehrenstein positioned Obama as the heir to Sidney Poitier’s Hollywood portrayals of well-mannered black men who triumphed through their “yeoman service to his white benefactors,” all while projecting none of the overt sexuality or danger that the Jim Browns of the world embodied in other films.

I don’t bring this concept up idly; on Thursday, a Republican pundit used Ehrenstein’s column to defend Murdoch from criticism over this tweet.

Ben and Candy Carson terrific. What about a real black President who can properly address the racial divide? And much else. — rupertmurdoch

Murdoch is the chairman of News Corp., which operates the Fox News Channel. Even if we leave aside FNC’s role as a propaganda machine for cultural stagnation and white supremacy, the sentiments he expressed about Carson and Obama were ludicrously offensive. No one should be arbiting who is a “real” black anything, let alone an 84-year-old white conservative billionaire. But the bit about “properly address[ing] the racial divide” was not an uncommon criticism of Obama, nor an endorsement of Carson. It spoke to how deeply the right uses the “magical Negro” idea to misconstrue race, all to the benefit of the status quo.