Live Blog: The First Democratic Debate of 2016

The staff of the New Republic, led by senior editors Elspeth Reeve and Jeet Heer, is live-blogging Tuesday's Democratic primary debate. Hosted by CNN and moderated by Anderson Cooper, it starts at 8:30 p.m. and will feature the party's top five presidential candidates. While no one expects fireworks like those seen during the two Republican debates, many questions remain. Will Hillary Clinton be asked, "Why do people hate you?" Will Bernie Sanders talk awkwardly about race? Will Martin O'Malley continue to play it cool? Will Jim Webb pretend to care about winning? Will Lincoln Chafee be ignored?
Getty Images