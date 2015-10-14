It's Wonderful to Watch Democrats Compete Over Climate Change

Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley echoed their sentiments. "We must square our shoulders to the great challenge of climate change and make this threat our opportunity,” he said. For Lincoln Chafee, the former governor of Rhode Island, climate change represents "a real threat to our planet." Only the most conservative candidate of the bunch, Virginia Senator Jim Webb, failed to mention it.

In the past, that might have been the end of the discussion. Not so on Tuesday night. Later in the debate, CNN's Anderson Cooper, the moderator for the evening, asked the candidates to identify what they viewed as the greatest threat to national security. Chafee mentioned "chaos" in the Middle East, Webb cited China, and Clinton warned of terrorists obtaining nuclear weapons. But O'Malley and Sanders highlighted the likelihood that the warming planet will aggravate political instability. O’Malley mentioned climate change's "cascading threats," along with ISIS and nuclear Iran, while Sanders delivered the most forceful answer to the question.

“The scientific community is telling us that if we do not address the global crisis of climate change, transform our energy system away from fossil fuel to sustainable energy, the planet that we're going to be leaving our kids and our grandchildren may well not be habitable," he said. "That is a major crisis.”