It's Wonderful to Watch Democrats Compete Over Climate Change

Climate change has officially entered prime-time politics. In the initial moments of this year's first Democratic presidential primary debate, four of the five candidates raised the issue in their opening statements—a stark contrast not only to the Republican candidates, who hardly mentioned climate change at all in their two debates to date, but also to previous election cycles. In the past, climate change has barely rated more than a passing mention from candidates of either party. At best, it's been presented as part of a laundry list of issues facing America and the world. But now the Democratic candidates have at long last internalized it as a central part of their platforms, and that came through on Tuesday night.

Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton said she plans to invest in clean energy and infrastructure, by “taking the opportunity posed by climate change to grow our economy.” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders identified global warming as a key issue of his campaign, calling the transition away from fossil fuels a "moral responsibility."

Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley echoed their sentiments. "We must square our shoulders to the great challenge of climate change and make this threat our opportunity,” he said. For Lincoln Chafee, the former governor of Rhode Island, climate change represents "a real threat to our planet." Only the most conservative candidate of the bunch, Virginia Senator Jim Webb, failed to mention it.

In the past, that might have been the end of the discussion. Not so on Tuesday night. Later in the debate, CNN's Anderson Cooper, the moderator for the evening, asked the candidates to identify what they viewed as the greatest threat to national security. Chafee mentioned "chaos" in the Middle East, Webb cited China, and Clinton warned of terrorists obtaining nuclear weapons. But O'Malley and Sanders highlighted the likelihood that the warming planet will aggravate political instability. O’Malley mentioned climate change's "cascading threats," along with ISIS and nuclear Iran, while Sanders delivered the most forceful answer to the question.