Indeed, a kind of American exceptionalism does seem to underpin much opportunity-focused political rhetoric. “I love Denmark,” Clinton said early in the debate, responding to Sanders’ interest in social democratic nations abroad, “but we are not Denmark. We are the United States of America.” Clinton concluded that democratic socialism is not an option for America because “we would be making a grave mistake to turn our backs on what built the greatest middle class in the history of the world”—that is, capitalism, the system that has provided “the opportunity and the freedom in our country for people to [start small businesses] and to make a good living for themselves and their families.”

Sanders, meanwhile, repeatedly invoked America’s failure to live up to the standards set by other developed nations as an international embarrassment. “We should not be the country that has the highest rate of childhood poverty of any major country and more wealth and income inequality than any other country,” Sanders said. “We should not be the only major country on Earth that does not guarantee health care to all of our people as a right of citizenship, and we should not be the only major country that does not provide medical and parental leave—family and parental leave to all of our families.”

For Sanders, American inequality and its attendant lack of universal benefits is a disgrace on the international stage. For Clinton, America is essentially a well-outfitted country that has slumped on its principles when it comes to equality of opportunity and the extension of provisional benefits to the extremely destitute. The two different visions of America suggest two very different approaches to inequality, one aggressive and inspired by international successes, the other subtle and based in a long-running narrative about American grit. Whichever narrative emerges as dominant as the primary wears on will help determine the direction of the American left, for better or worse.