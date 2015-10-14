Tuesday’s Democratic debate featured the most substantive policy discussion to take place during the presidential primaries so far. The five candidates, with the strange, sweaty exception of Jim Webb, discussed national security, education policy, and the legacy of the Great Recession intelligently and articulately. The discussion was dominated by Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, each of whom made a strong case for two very different visions of the United States and its struggle with inequality.

Both Clinton and Sanders addressed inequality by name, though Sanders did so much more frequently. He summed up the entire thrust of his debate performance in a post-debate interview with CNN, in which he said that “income and wealth inequality is the biggest economic issue, the biggest moral issue” of our day.

Sanders also proposed policies that would directly reduce inequality, including raising the federal minimum wage to $15 dollars per hour, and raising taxes on the wealthy to provide universal benefits like free public higher education and expanded social security. In response to an attack Clinton recently made on his proposal for universal free college, in which the former secretary of state said she is not “in favor of making college free for Donald Trump's kids,” Sanders pointed out that “Donald Trump and his billionaire friends are going to pay a hell of a lot more in taxes than they do today” under his plan. Sanders also attacked Clinton’s counter-proposal of means-tested college subsidies with work requirements, suggesting the administrative costs of such a plan would be too high and its reach too limited.

Likewise, Sanders suggested that Social Security should be expanded, while Clinton—despite vowing to protect the program—refused to give a precise yes or no answer as to whether she would expand it. “I will focus on helping those people who need it the most, and of course I’m going to defend Social Security,” she said, declining to support expanding the program universally for all recipients, and instead focusing on increasing benefits only for those with the lowest means.