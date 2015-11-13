Toward the beginning of Carol, a film buff that Therese meets explains to her that while watching a movie he is interested in “plotting the correlation between what the characters say and what they feel.” Elucidating this connection, of course, is a generally challenging thing for movies to do, as it is for any visual medium that attempts to present the lives and relationships of subjects who are simultaneously social and psychological. And Haynes deals with it somewhat stiffly. While there is no voice-over—that often clumsy filmic glue used to tell rather than show characters’ inner motivation—there is much use, perhaps even overuse, of the meaningful gesture or look: the lingering hand placed, for a beat too long, on a shoulder or back of the neck; the long-held gaze across a crowded room. While Highsmith’s novel is doubtlessly invested in wordless gazes (when Therese sees Carol for the first time at the store, we are told that “their eyes met at the same instant … [and] Therese could not look away”), the book also gives us access to Therese’s inner life—her loneliness, her fears, her repulsions, her desires—to layer under and so prop up these ocular encounters.

Mara, with her small, foxlike face, gives as strong a performance as the film allows her to. Which is to say, in the role of the inexperienced, frightened waif, she mostly expresses inexperienced, frightened waifishness with mute glances and quick, shy declarations. (Similar limits seem to be circumscribing the performance of Blanchett, who is a very good actress as well as stunningly beautiful, but almost exclusively works here in the very narrow register of wasp-y resplendence.) In Highsmith’s book, Therese hopes to become a stage-set designer, a profession the novel uses as a trope not just to suggest her lack of a place in the world and her wish to dream one into existence, but also to signify her desire to figure out the insides of things, beyond their surface (she envisions building a set with an “interior with more depth than breadth”), and her simultaneous understanding that this figuring-out might not be possible. (She imagines the same set with “a kind of vortex down the center.”) Carol, however, turns Therese into an aspiring photographer, a choice that makes sense within the film’s larger visual-centric logic. Carol grooms Therese, buying her an expensive camera to encourage her pursuit, and Therese repays the favor by treating Carol as the ultimate subject, taking black-and-white portraits with which, it seems, she captures her lover’s resolved essence.

In Highsmith’s novel, there was no suggestion that loving or even grasping another person’s interiority can ever be fully achieved.

This idea of Carol’s characterological comprehensibility is aided by the film’s shifting of emphasis to the story of her marriage and motherhood, a story that in Highsmith’s novel remains mostly in the shadowy background. The legal fight for custody of her daughter—Carol’s love for Rindy, her outrage at Harge’s calling her lesbianism a morally suspect pattern, and her fierce belief that she is no less of a good mother because of her sexual choices—make Carol’s intentions transparent and the movie something of a straightforward, impossible-to-disagree-with liberal polemic. And in contradistinction to earlier Haynes movies like Far from Heaven, which also dealt with socially constructed taboos like interracial relationships and gay male lust, the adaptation here is not over-the-top or pulpy—nor is it campily, joyfully superficial like the glitzy, Bowie-esque romp that was Velvet Goldmine—but handsome, respectable, predictable.

Highsmith’s novel, in its insistence on articulating the tenability of a love that dare not speak its name, was a polemic too, if only by virtue of how unique it was in its time. But there was no suggestion in it that loving or even grasping another person’s interiority can ever be fully achieved. In a hotel during their journey West, Therese “lay in her own bed … trying to read the meaning of the restless, puzzled look in Carol’s eyes that would stare at something in the room for a moment and then move on. Was it of her she thought, or of Harge, or of Rindy?” And, later, when Carol is both distraught as she searches for a tape recorder she suspects Harge’s detective of planting in the hotel room and yet dismissive of the threat of being spied on: “The resolution of those contradictory facts was nowhere but in Carol herself, unresolved, in her slow, restless step as she walked to the door now and turned, in the nonchalant lift of her head, and in the nervous line of her eyebrows that registered irritation in one second and in the next were serene.”

Resolution, such as it is, only resides in the unresolved, which is why the novel’s open-endedness, with Therese walking toward a waiting Carol after a period of separation, is so apt. And in Carol’s final scene, in which Therese advances, too, toward a smiling Carol—the camera suddenly shaky to match her uncertain, excitable gait—the promise of closure, although crucially not its delivery, provides the movie with its one truly alive moment.