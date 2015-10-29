Ted Cruz's Solutions for Women: Get Married and Return to Gold

At the third GOP presidential debate on Wednesday night, CNBC moderator Becky Quick asked Ted Cruz how he would “try and help” the working women in this country who “still earn just 77 percent of what men earn.”

Cruz expressed his sympathy for working women, citing women in his own life, single mothers. His mother raised Cruz alone for a time before his father—“thank god,” he said—”came back to my mom and me, and we were raised together.”

Marriage was an odd way to frame an answer about helping women economically, but Cruz has other solutions in mind, as well:

“Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders and all the Democrats talking about wanting to address the plight of working women, not a one of them mentioned the fact that under Barack Obama, 3.7 million women have entered poverty. Not a one of them mentioned the fact that under Barack Obama and the big government economy, the median wage for women has dropped $733. The truth of the matter is, big government benefits the wealthy, it benefits the lobbyists, it benefits the giant corporations. And the people who are getting hammered are small businesses, it's single moms, it's Hispanics.”