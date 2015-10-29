Ted Cruz's Solutions for Women: Get Married and Return to Gold

Marriage was an odd way to frame an answer about helping women economically, but Cruz has other solutions in mind, as well:

“Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders and all the Democrats talking about wanting to address the plight of working women, not a one of them mentioned the fact that under Barack Obama, 3.7 million women have entered poverty. Not a one of them mentioned the fact that under Barack Obama and the big government economy, the median wage for women has dropped $733. The truth of the matter is, big government benefits the wealthy, it benefits the lobbyists, it benefits the giant corporations. And the people who are getting hammered are small businesses, it's single moms, it's Hispanics.”

Cruz wants to cut business taxes while also cutting a slew of federal programs for the poor. Later in the debate, in response to a question about downsizing the Federal Reserve, Cruz tied in the question about working women and inequality. Cruz argued that “loose money” and rising prices is what’s hurting women. To help them, Cruz called for a return to the gold standard. “I think the Fed should get out of the business of trying to juice our economy and simply be focused on sound money and monetary stability, ideally tied to gold.”