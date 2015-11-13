For Democrats, the math is vastly different. If the next president is a Democrat, he or she will be severely encumbered by the GOP’s vise-like grip on Congress. The cardinal imperative of electing a Democrat in 2016 is to prevent Republicans from consolidating control of government and using it to regressive ends. Against that backdrop, the question of who’s best equipped to advance progressive goals fades into near-irrelevance, behind the less-inspiring question of which candidate has the best chance of winning—and the symbolic question of whether Clinton’s gender should override doubts about her progressive bona fides. Is Hillary Clinton the most electable candidate? And even if she is, would her administration recall the ‘90s-era Democratic transgressions against poor and marginalized constituencies so much that it overrides the historic prerogative to elect a female president?

Saturday’s Democratic debate would be an ideal venue for addressing both questions. They have been sidelined thus far in large part because Sanders and O’Malley have chosen to avoid them. But if they are serious about winning the nomination, and not just about shaping the debate and angling for cabinet positions, they’re making a serious error.

Sanders earned a lot of good will in the first debate by absolving Clinton of Republican attacks on her handling of State Department email. O’Malley has been consistently critical of Clinton not for being unelectable, but, if anything, for thinking too calculatingly about staying electable. “History celebrates profiles in courage, not profiles in convenience,” O’Malley said when Clinton endorsed a right to same-sex marriage earlier this year.



That’s the wrong approach for a serious candidate in the political climate Democrats face. If either Sanders or O’Malley can mount a convincing argument that Clinton—despite a vast name-recognition advantage, and unique appeal to female voters—isn’t the most electable Democrat, they are doing both themselves and their party a disservice by not airing it.

The question for both men, then, is whether and why they believe that nominating Clinton puts the country at greater risk of singular Republican control over the government. If they have no answer, both of their candidacies are greatly diminished. And if Clinton can best O’Malley and Sanders on the electability question, or fight them to a draw, subsequent questions become much less tricky for her. If she’s the most electable candidate, her appeal to Democrats is obvious. And if all three candidates are electable, then the argument that Democrats should nominate another male candidate, rather than the first female major-party candidate, becomes a very tough sell. (Point, Hillarybots.)