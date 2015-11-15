That changed about three-quarters of the way through the event, when CBS moderator John Dickerson asked three questions explicitly tied to race relations, calling it “another issue everyone cares about.”



Martin O’Malley gave a solid answer when asked about drug enforcement, offering that he “repealed the death penalty” and “put in place a civilian review board” for police brutality and excessive force complaints. The problem for the former Baltimore mayor, however, is that the board is thought to be ineffective by local critics. “A third of the board seats are vacant. And those who do serve have voiced their own frustrations over the board’s lack of a meaningful role in providing transparency for years,” wrote Baltimore resident Brian Hammock in June. “We have to do better.”

O’Malley’s rhetoric still can’t negate his shoddy mayoral record on the matter, one pockmarked by the police tactics of reckless and widespread incarceration of African Americans in Baltimore in order to drive down crime rates. O’Malley’s tenure arguably poisoned what policing has become in the city after the alleged murder of Freddie Gray last April by six police officers. Comprehensive though his proposals may be, anything O’Malley says on racial justice must be taken with several grains of salt.



Dickerson then asked Senator Bernie Sanders about what he’d say to a black man who asked “where to find hope in life.” Sanders offered a strong answer, reiterating points from his racial justice platform. “We need, very clearly, major, major reform in a broken criminal justice system. From top to bottom,” the senator said. “And that means when police officers out in a community do illegal activity, kill people who are unarmed who should not be killed, they must be held accountable. It means that we end minimum sentencing for those people arrested. It means that we take marijuana out of the federal law as a crime and give states the freedom to go forward with legalizing marijuana.”



These are positions that frontrunner Hillary Clinton has, as of yet, only articulated in general terms. (Or, in the case of marijuana, taken very small steps towards endorsing change.) But when Clinton was specifically asked by moderator Dickerson about the student activism we’ve seen on the Mizzou campus, Clinton offered an answer that helped point her almost universally white Democratic and Republican competitors in the direction that the presidential discussion on race needs to head.

