The Ferguson Effect hypothesis makes three claims about reality, none of which have been objectively verified. First, it holds that crime is rising significantly nationwide. Second, that police officers in general have altered their behavior as a result of renewed scrutiny of racialized police violence. Finally, that the second phenomenon is a direct cause of the first.

These specious notions had been floating around well before Chris Chistie introduced them into the third Republican presidential debate. With no prompting from the moderators, Christie went so far as to suggest that “police officers are afraid to get out of their cars,” an assertion that would seem to say more about the intestinal fortitude of America’s police officers than the malicious forces conspiring against them. Days earlier, FBI Director James Comey had also shared his “strong sense that some part of the explanation” for the imaginary crime wave sweeping across the country is “a chill wind that has blown through law enforcement.”

Since then, Comey has been backed up by the new head of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Chuck Rosenberg. “I think there’s something to” the Ferguson Effect, said Rosenberg. “Rightly or wrongly, you become the next viral video. ... Now you can do everything right and still end up on the evening news.” The Obama administration, to its credit, has publicly pushed back on these comments, which hasn’t stopped both Comey and Rosenberg from doubling down on them. Christie, for his part, thinks he can ride his tired Nixon impersonation straight out of the Republican kiddy table debate. Last week, he told an Iowa audience, “I want the Black Lives Matter people to understand: Don’t call me for a meeting. You’re not getting one.”

This all set the stage Saturday for the opening question to the racial justice segment of the second Democratic debate. Citing both Comey and Rosenberg’s apparent preoccupation with the camera-shyness of law enforcement, CBS moderator John Dickerson asked Martin O’Malley where he stands on the Ferguson Effect and what he would do if “two top members of your administration were floating that idea?”