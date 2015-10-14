At the First Democratic Debate, Black Lives Mattered for Exactly One Question

After a summer where loud chants of “black lives matter!” were accompanied by detailed policy proposals and demands for each candidate to put forth her or his plan to address structural racism, it would have been nice to hear some policy plans from Webb and Chafee. O’Malley and Sanders had already met activist demands for concrete proposals, and after some tension, eventually met with activists. Clinton, after nearly being interrupted by a planned protest herself, conducted perhaps the most frank and telling meeting with Black Lives Matter activists we’ve seen during this entire campaign. She has also pushed policy recommendations for reform—some of which would help undo the damage to communities of color done by the 1994 tough-on-crime bill signed into law by Bill Clinton during his time as president.

Though the “Do black lives matter, or do all lives matter?” question was no doubt well intentioned, it was a poor way to begin the discussion. It was too simple, allowing each candidate to simply spout generalities and broad promises to address very specific racial justice issues, and it also short-circuited any debate about policy plans. I’d have loved to see O’Malley challenge Clinton to post her racial-justice platform on her website. I wanted to see Sanders do more than namecheck victims and speak with passion; black voters aren’t looking for inspiration on this issue as much as we are substance. I doubt black liberation activists have worked this hard to get these Democratic candidates merely acknowledging racial injustice and making vague promises, to say nothing of Republicans who seem set upon denying any responsibility for the divide.

In the next week or so, we’ll no doubt see that the first Democratic debate had blockbuster ratings, and reached every political segment in the country. That’s why this was such a squandered opportunity. If the Democratic National Committee has its way, we won’t see too many more of these chances for the candidates to debate their plans for addressing structural racism among one another, and potentially improve them. This moment was thrown away by the questioner and the candidates—and also by CNN, which ensured that was this was the only sustained moment of discussion about structural racism. Not long after they moved on, it was apparent that we’d gotten our one black question for the night.