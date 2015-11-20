Guzmán’s latest films are filled with the stylistic tics of modern genre-bending documentaries.

Other recent films have used similar conceits to explore the source of violence, both political and personal. Errol Morris’ genre-bending The Fog Of War is an essayistic inquiry into the limits of human knowledge and the ubiquity of political violence, told through an extended interview with former Secretary of State Robert McNamara. John Pirozzi’s Don’t Think I’ve Forgotten addresses Pol Pot’s Cambodian genocide, but through the side-door of rock documentary. The Wolfpack is a coming-of-age film about six brothers who grew up locked indoors by their father—told via their obsessive and meticulous recreations of famous movies.

Guzmán, too, has changed with the times. While his early films were conventionally told, his recent work uses more experimental techniques to tease out the stories of violence that lie beneath Chile’s calm surface. His latest films are filled with the stylistic tics of modern genre-bending documentaries—philosophic inquiry, the subversive use of traditional documentary forms, and the restaging of political violence.

Guzmán began this experimentation with 2010’s Nostalgia for the Light, a poetic inquiry into time and memory. Nostalgia opens with shots of space, but soon settles down in the Atacama Desert. Here we are introduced to the world’s largest telescopes and the Chileans who run them. For a while the film indulges in the gentle wonder of a science education. Then, around its halfway point, it violently changes genre and story. The Atacama Desert isn’t only home to telescopes; it’s also where Pinochet tossed his victims’ bodies. Following this revelation, Guzmán leaves the observatory and introduces us to the desaparecidos, a group of Chilean women who spend their days combing through the desert with garden spades, searching for human remains of their relatives. “I wish these telescopes didn’t just look at the sky,” one woman tells us. “But could also see through the earth.”

It’s a strange juxtaposition for a film: scientists who search the sky, and women who search for corpses. Guzmán uses this metaphoric resonance to raise a dark question: How, he asks, can a country so advanced in studying the origins of the universe be so hesitant to examine its recent past? Guzmán has said that with Nostalgia he “opened [him]self more to metaphors, poetry, symbols and allegories than in other movies.” It seems he had to. The story of the desaparecidos—the aftermath of an atrocity—is too extreme, too strange to be contained in any conventional narrative.

This month Guzmán released The Pearl Button, a film that’s part anthropological documentary, and part political investigation. Until its halfway point, The Pearl Button focuses on the indigenous people of the Patagonian coast, specifically the Kawésqar tribe. Combining archival photographs, his usual narration, and contemporary footage of landscape and survivors, Guzmán poignantly evokes, in a style reminiscent of National Geographic, the Kawésqar’s threatened, aquatic way of life.

The film turns darker—and for Americans, darkly familiar—once Guzmán delves into Chile’s colonial history. Western colonizers, in cahoots with local farmers, came close to completely exterminating Patagonia’s local people. “Many became prey to Indian hunters,” we are told in one extremely gruesome scene: “Farmers offered one pound for a man’s testicle, one pound for a woman’s breast, ten shillings for a child’s ear.” Guzman ends this section by telling us the story of Jeremy Button, an indigenous Chilean. In the nineteenth century, a British navy man decided to take four Patagonian natives back to Britain to “civilize” them. One of the captives, Jeremy Button, was named after the object his life was traded for—a pearl button.

Then, abruptly, Guzmán jumps forward two centuries to introduce us to a particularly vile atrocity of the Pinochet years. As a part of his campaign of disappearances, Pinochet flew more than 1,400 corpses in army helicopters, and dropped them into the Pacific Ocean. Guzmán interviews a helicopter pilot who confesses to have been involved in dumping the bodies, and then, taking a cue from Joshua Oppenheimer, proceeds to re-enact one of those fatal army flights. His crew paints a helicopter in the Pinochet army’s traditional colors, fastens a corpse-sized package to an iron bar, and then drops it into the ocean. This scene, which unfolds in utter silence save for the helicopter’s buzzing wings, is both unreal and terrifying.

What is the connection between this movie’s two halves? Guzmán sees the Pacific Ocean linking Patagonia’s indigenous people with Pinochet’s victims (just as the Atacama Desert linked Chile’s astronomers with its desaparecidos). But he finds a literal connection as well. In the film’s closing section, Guzmán follows a diver who has been commissioned to search for corpses that Pinochet might have discarded off the Chilean coast. The investigation is around 25 years too late, and the bodies have completely decomposed. The diver does manage to retrieve the metal rails they were bound to, and in one of these rails, amidst the encrustations of ocean life, the diver finds a button. This button—the film’s key image—is meant to connect its anonymous owner with Jeremy Button, and so connect all Pinochet’s victims with Chile’s ingenious people. “Both buttons tell the same story,” Guzmán says. “The story of extermination.”



It’s a nice thought, but one that collapses under the least examination. It’s true that Pinochet’s victims and Patagonia’s indigenous people were both, to different extents, exterminated. But so, sadly, were many groups throughout history. By using a gimmicky button to pseudo-philosophically equate the two, Guzmán erases the specific political phenomena surrounding each of Guzmán’s subjects. The indigenous Patagonians were victims of colonial violence motivated by racial contempt. Pinochet, on the other hand, was driven by a dictator’s pathetic thirst for power. Conflating these two, however righteous that may feel, only prevents us from seeing either clearly.



There are other problems with The Pearl Button. Most of Guzmán’s philosophical ideas—regarding the recurrence of violence, the primitive wisdom of the Kawésqars—are hinted at rather than fleshed out. His excursions into the genre of anthropological and science documentary are stilted at best, and the musical and visual effects he incorporates are unfailingly kitschy. He’s simply trying too much. A sensitive documentary about Patagonian indigenous people would have been welcome, as would an examination of the guilt of helicopter commandoes, or of the Pacific Ocean as a mass grave, or even—though this is certainly not his métier—a science documentary about water. Guzmán tries to do all these things at once, and doesn’t achieve the polyphonous unity he seeks. What we are left with is the promise of several interesting films, and the presence of an incomplete one.

For an artist, it is a great challenge, perhaps the greatest challenge, to operate at the bloody crossroads where art and politics meet. And this challenge is only intensified when exploring issues that most people are trying to forget. Guzmán has yet to make a morally and aesthetically satisfying film that fully grapples with the receding memory of Pinochet’s horrors. And yet it’s clear that his old verite style is unsuitable to the more philosophical subject matter of his late phase. That does not make The Pearl Button the end of the road. Guzmán’s recent films might have been technically and imaginatively flawed, but, more than anything, they showed that this 74-year old has lost none of his youthful ambition. If he has yet to make a film that matches The Act of Killing’s potent experimentation, there is still time.