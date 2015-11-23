But readers weren’t simply flocking to the novel for its literary virtues. Lesbians hailed The Price of Salt as a triumph because of its “happy” ending: neither woman dies, goes insane, or returns to a conventional life with a man—which was how lesbian pulp novels often ended to avoid breaking obscenity laws. Highsmith instead has Carol invite Therese to move in with her, though her invitation comes with the sacrifice of Carol never being able to see her daughter again.

Highsmith distanced herself from the novel for years, likely because it was based on details from her life: the department-store job, the obsession with an older married woman. But “Claire Morgan,” and later, Highsmith, received countless letters praising the novel, thanking the author for writing the first book of its kind. “As I remember,” wrote Highsmith in an afterword to the 1989 reissue of The Price of Salt (which was re-titled as Carol), “there were as many letters from men as from women… The letters trickled in for years, and even now a letter comes once or twice a year from a reader.” Until quite recently, this outcome, of having to give up motherhood for romantic love and living as a lesbian, really was the best we could expect at the time. The Price of Salt was a bold work when it came out in 1952, and is arguably even bolder today because of what comes into sharper focus at a time when same-sex marriage is legal, but so too is discrimination against LGBT people—that injustice can feel even more outrageous when voters can decide to strip LGBT of their rights to be protected under the law and judges can still threaten to take children from same-sex couples at their whim.

I didn’t consider these sorts of injustices when I first read The Price of Salt in 1994, because I presumed that injustice was an occupational hazard of living life on the margins of sexuality, so I shared in the belief that the novel had a happy ending. At 23, I identified strongly with 19-year-old Therese, the aspiring theater-set designer and department-store temp clerk who sheds a lovesick boyfriend for whom she’s felt only ambivalence, to pursue…something, she doesn’t know what, with Carol, a middle-aged woman in the grips of an ugly divorce who visits the store to buy a doll for her daughter. The infatuation evolves into a mutual love that is consummated with sex and the beginnings of a relationship, but which abruptly breaks off when Carol’s husband ratchets up the battle over their child from joint custody, to supervised visits, to no contact at all.

I had just emerged from a breakup with a woman ten years my senior, a former colleague who left me in search of husband material because she wanted to start a family. Our relationship had an expiration date from the outset—she told me early on she wanted a conventional family, and that was something I couldn’t give her—but anticipating an end date didn’t make our dissolution any easier to bear. Twenty years ago, I knew a handful of lesbians with kids, but they were outliers, even outlaws of a kind, with no legal protection, and that’s nothing to say of support from respective families’ and surrounding communities. As for same-sex marriage, well, that wasn’t even in the lexicon, let alone our imagination.

When I was younger, I don’t think I even registered the Faustian bargain Carol had to make in order to be with Therese. I hardly recall reading any of the maternal scenes between Carol and her daughter—my 23-year-old mind must have turned to static as I read those passages. What mattered most was everything that happened between these two women, including the many naps I’d hoped would turn into make-out sessions during their get-togethers at Carol’s New Jersey home. When Therese finally tells Carol she loves her, rather than ravish each other, the older woman suggests they literally sleep together first before making love. The feverish quality of Therese’s obsession with Carol, an intimacy paired with so much sleep, made sense to me when I learned that Highsmith mapped out the entire plot in eight pages, while burning up with a high temperature and a case of the chicken pox.