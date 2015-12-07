“Let’s be clear: the reason we haven’t solved climate change isn’t because we aren’t doing our part, it’s because a small subsection of the 1 percent are hell-bent on doing everything in their power to block action,” Sanders’s plan states.

To fight polluters, Sanders again falls back on familiar proposals: end fossil fuel subsidies, enact campaign finance reforms, and overturn the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. He also promises to ban fossil fuel lobbyists from working in the White House and to “bring climate deniers to justice,” referencing recent reports that ExxonMobil misled the public on climate science.

There’s one problem with Sanders’s plan, however, and it’s the same problem every Democratic candidate running for president faces when proposing domestic policy. He or she will likely face a hostile Republican Congress with no interest in passing legislation that limits fossil fuels or promotes renewables.

For example, Sanders’s main idea for getting to a 40-percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 is through a carbon tax that has no chance of getting through a GOP-controlled House or Senate. Could a President Sanders achieve the goal without a carbon tax? It’s unlikely. President Barack Obama, by comparison, has offered up to 28 percent in greenhouse gas or carbon cuts by 2025. Democrats will probably have to plan to act on climate change alone if they win the White House, and their plans are all weakest on how the executive branch can do more. Still, Sanders has some ideas for where to get started. He proposed to ban future fossil fuel development on federal lands, something Hillary Clinton has been unwilling to do.



That’s not to say Sanders’s ambitions are meaningless. He dropped his plan at a crucial moment internationally. Monday kicks off the second week of a closely watched conference in Paris that will map out global ambitions on climate change to 2030 and beyond.