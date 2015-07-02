Clinton and Sanders Have a Shared Weakness, and Martin O’Malley Is Exploiting It

Presidential candidate Martin O’Malley is polling a distant third among declared Democrats, ten points behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and more than 60 points behind Hillary Clinton. Closing that gap in any significant way will require taking stronger positions than his rivals on the issues most important to the party's base. He's done just that with his aggressive new plan on climate change, which the former Maryland governor will pitch to Iowans over the next three days.

Unveiled last week in an op-ed for USA Today, the plan calls for the U.S. to move entirely to clean energy within 35 years. It also aims to double energy efficiency in the next 15 years, create a Clean Energy Jobs Corps to retrofit buildings, modernize the energy grid, end fossil fuel subsidies, and extend tax credits for solar and wind power. Some of these are policies already championed by Obama, but O'Malley still goes further, by wanting to adopt a “zero-tolerance policy” for methane from natural gas production and to expand carbon regulation to other major sources (presumably meaning agriculture and industry, which account for 9 and 21 percent of domestic emissions, respectively); and he says he’d deny new permits for offshore drilling and in Alaska.

O’Malley rightly sees an opportunity here to peel off supporters from his rivals.

Environmentalists remain unconvinced by Clinton, whose climate agenda is fuzzy. She has yet to take a stand on the Keystone XL pipeline, and recently hired a campaign consultant who previously lobbied the State Department—while Clinton was secretary of state—on behalf of TransCanada, the company behind the pipeline.