Hillary Clinton's Climate-Change Plan Is Anything But Comprehensive

Second, Clinton has answered Steyer’s challenge. On Friday, the green donor set his first expectation for candidates wanting his support in the 2016 election, requiring that they first lay out a plan to reach at least 50 percent renewables in the electricity sector by 2030. The Clinton campaign noted on Twitter that it passed Steyer's test, if you count existing nuclear energy, at 19 percent. Steyer's campaign arm NextGen Climate counts nuclear in its 50 percent tally:

Clinton's goal translates to 33% of electricity by 2027. Counting nuclear, as Steyer does, she exceeds his 50% goal https://twitter.com/rebleber/status/625447429450649600 ... — brianefallon

And Steyer is satisfied with Clinton’s answer, for now. ‘Today, Hillary Clinton emerged as a strong leader in solving the climate crisis and ensuring our country’s economic security,” he said in a statement. “Clinton laid out an ambitious framework to put our nation on a path to a clean energy economy that will create millions of jobs—and in the coming months we look forward to hearing more details about her proposals to tackle climate change.”

But Clinton's climate plan can't ignore more difficult questions on how much to rely on fossil fuels during the transition to cleaner power. As Vox's Brad Plumer notes, electricity accounts for 38 percent of U.S. carbon emissions—transportation, buildings powered by gas, industry, and more make up the rest. There's also methane, a particularly potent emission that is on the rise in agriculture, landfills, and the oil and gas sectors.

Until she rolls out the rest of her climate platform, Clinton's still vulnerable to criticism from progressive environmentalists. Friends of the Earth spokesperson Ben Schreiber said that "while it is great that Secretary Clinton has recognized the importance of renewable energy, the reality is that her plan will not lead to the transformation that we desperately need. If we are going to avoid the worst impacts of climate change we are going to need an Apollo program for renewable energy, not just the corporate stimulus that Secretary Clinton has offered."