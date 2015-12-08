It’s boom times in digital media: Profit and investment are up, and new companies are aligning with older media behemoths to increase hiring, especially in the field of content creation. For a company that now has television entities behind it, like Vice (with HBO) and Buzzfeed (with NBC Universal), this means more writers and video editors, as well as developers to create new ways to tell stories and advertising departments to sell those stories. Writers who were looking at a dismal job market a few years ago are witnessing renewed interest in their services.

In response to this prosperity—and sensing that every boom must at some point bust—writers at companies across the country have begun to unionize, attempting to secure their livelihoods and demand fairer wages and better protections across the board. Efforts have focused on evening the wildly disparate pay scale for similar positions, ensuring job security for times when money might not be flowing so freely, and creating a more open line of communication between employees and management. With a unionized bullpen, these media companies will be home to happier, more stable writers, who will help the companies grow while retaining the talent that made them so successful in the first place. Employees at Gawker, Huffington Post, Salon, Guardian US, and Vice have declared their intention to unionize, and are working out collective bargaining agreements with management as we speak.

While this is a nice story, the reality of the publishing business is grittier: The dirty secret of digital media is its contract workers, who produce a massive amount of content—and therefore value—for publications. (Case in point: Your correspondent is a freelance writer himself.) Freelancers, permalancers, and contract writers have always been central to the success of digital media—yet they’ve seen no general improvement in their conditions during profitable times. At least during earlier iterations of the media, when print was the medium of choice, freelancers could count on publications having physical addresses and accounting departments onsite. In the Wild West of digital media, it’s quite common for a publication to fold before honoring all of its payment obligations or just take advantage of freelancers by promising them payment whenever the company becomes profitable. Late paychecks, non-payment, non-compensated expenses, fluctuation of rates, and absent editors are the very bane of the freelancer’s existence, but no amount of shaming or organizing has made media companies more receptive to the idea that freelancers are more than exploitable workhorses who create content.

The justifications for this continued state of affairs are myriad; that freelance content producers have more freedom is a major rationalization. Freelance writers have the freedom to move on from projects if they’re not paying well enough or if they’re too much of a hassle, the argument goes; and besides, if they want jobs, they’re filling out their clips and padding their resumes before they get scooped up by somewhere else. And: freelance writing looks like a lot of fun. These writers can live anywhere, they can wake up whenever, they can write about what they want! I bet they don’t even put on pants before the PM!