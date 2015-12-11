LE BOURGET, France—The circus ended today.

Every day on the train to the climate summit, I’ve passed a traveling circus from Italy. They set up an old-timey big top in a vacant lot beside the Stade de France, the national soccer stadium, where three suicide bombers pledging fealty to the Islamic State blew themselves up 28 days ago. The neighborhood is Saint-Denis, where police staged a gun battle with the suspected planners of the attack a few days later. A third of its residents are immigrants, mostly from Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia. I like to think people in Saint-Denis were going to the circus and getting a little joy in an otherwise trying time. Today when we went by they were taking the circus down. Everything ends sometime.

The climate summit was supposed to end today too. Negotiators in the plenary hall went at it all night from late Thursday into early Friday morning, arguing and grandstanding about money, degrees Celsius, and “shalls” and “shoulds” until 5:45 a.m. Secretary of State John Kerry took turns at the microphone for the U.S. until at least 2 a.m. As sunrise neared, conference president Laurent Fabius, the French foreign minister, said it was time for everyone to get some sleep. There would be no final text today.

So right now, the Le Bourget expo is pretty quiet. Yesterday there were people sleeping everywhere, sprawled out on couches and rows of chairs with their nametags and backpacks in a heap. Today I’m guessing a lot of them are in hotel rooms. The big guns are hidden away in secret bilateral and trilateral meetings where the real work is getting done. If you’re like me, you probably imagined the final climate deal would be a big dramatic vote where hands get raised and the losers storm out, but that’s not it at all. It gets done by “consensus,” which in practice means that everyone will say what they think of the text, and if it seems like pretty much everybody is pretty much OK with it, Fabius will bang his gavel. Then there will be an official press conference, and the Paris Agreement will be born.