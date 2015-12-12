LE BOURGET, France—Three people are crying and hugging behind me with huge smiles on their faces. I don’t know exactly why they’re crying—I guess I could ask them—but I know what set them off: It’s over. The Paris Agreement is in the books, banged into ecological history with a foam green gavel by the foreign minister of the French Republic.

The main feeling in the Le Bourget expo center is relief. Relief this wasn’t a repeat of the embarrassment in Copenhagen six years ago. Relief that people can go home to their bosses in capitals of the world and say they did their best. Also that this didn’t drag on for more than an extra day past the end of the two scheduled weeks, ending at a highly reasonable 7:25 p.m. Central European Time, as the few cafeterias still open ran low on Orangina and ragoût de bœuf and the wifi petered out.

That’s apparently the feeling that climate conferences often provoke at the end. Which has to be by design. How else do you get every country in the world, give or take, to agree on a plan that aims to remake their economies in the face of impending disaster—in a way that has to be impervious to revanchists and oppositions across hundreds of languages and cultures—without locking everyone in an airplane hanger and threatening to starve and bore them to death if they don’t?

Sure, great, but what about the deal? Or, as a friend put it in a message from the States today, “SO ARE WE NOT GOING TO DIE NOW!?!” In the long run, sadly, yes, we will. As for the state of the Earth and its atmosphere when that happens, it’s a more complicated story. The Oil Age did not end today. It may be, as Greenpeace’s Kumi Naidoo said, “the beginning of the end.” But there’s no way to know that now.