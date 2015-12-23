I recall my first “Mexican night” dinner at a British university: boiled chicken breast with a side of white rice topped with stewed tomatoes and seasoned with what was probably cardamom. I suppose they could have called it “Mexican-inspired masala-inspired British chicken,” so that none of us could mistake the dish for “cultural appropriation,” but the truth is that a hard-working and underappreciated dining staff were just trying to do something fun, new, and inclusive. I suspect the dining vendor’s motivations were similar at Oberlin College, where students are calling flawed attempts at bánh mì and General Tso’s chicken “cultural appropriation.”

Something is indeed wrong here, but it’s not “cultural appropriation,” a term that carries more meaning as a signal of media outrage than as a descriptor for variegated forms of cultural borrowing or pilfering. When I talk with my international students, one of the most frequent topics of conversation is how difficult it can be to move to the U.S. from India, Pakistan, Vietnam, or Kenya and get used to the food while acclimating in so many other ways. An influential segment of the U.S. media loves a chance to call college students needy and coddled, but the stakes of this issue are greater than dietary preference: students who struggle to eat will struggle with health, and students who struggle with health will struggle with classes.

Thus, it’s important we acknowledge that if U.S. colleges and universities—particularly wealthy ones—are going to tout our diverse, international communities and court the best students from a global talent pool, we need to meet students’ enthusiasm to study in the U.S. with support for the needs and customs they acquire within their home cultures. To be clear, then, when Oberlin students take issue with the dining vendor’s renderings of Vietnamese or Chinese dishes, they are correct to understand this as a germane cultural issue, not just a “gripe” about lousy cafeteria food. The problem is that calling this “appropriation” is not only inaccurate, but also detrimental to the aims of anti-colonialism, of pushing back against cultural theft.

As an academic with training in cultural studies, I’m willing to shoulder some of the blame for this sort of confusion, but also to offer a solution. We teach students to understand that, for example, when a white, Australian woman like Iggy Azalea puts on a Southern U.S. patois and a “blaccent” as defining features of her music, while disrespecting the black cultural tradition that’s made her stardom possible, there’s a useful distinction to be made between cultural borrowing and outright theft. Making such distinctions is almost never easy, but the value of doing so lies in the analysis itself, which compels us to learn about the histories and contexts of different cultural traditions, and thus to understand with greater nuance why some instances of cultural blending or mixing strike us as innocuous if not wonderful while others seem crass or exploitative.