In the CCCP Cook Book, Olga and Pavel Syutkin showcase the bounty of Soviet cuisine through the lens of social realism. Many of the images from the book are from menus for Intourist, the Soviet travel agency begun by Stalin in 1929, which managed foreign travel and tourism in the country. The book also includes images and recipes for the proletariat—how to cook up what ever might become available for the rest of the narod who were forced to queue for hours, or ration their meals. As the authors acknowledge, “Soviet cookery books were designed to convey a sense of abundance and endless variety. In reality, however, things were not so rosy and their illusion of a ‘socialist heaven’ was easily shattered.”

Factory produced ice creams, milk chocolates, and cakes. CCCP Cook Book

As a foreigner I had valuta—hard currency, American dollars. My options were basically the same as party elite, since I had the authority to walk into a hard currency supermarket. But the food there was imported from Finland—it was incredibly expensive and far beyond my means, leaving me in the hunt for sustenance with everybody else in the local ruble economy.



Like other Soviet citizens, I became used to going out with several small string bags known as avoska in the event that a car full of apples, cabbage, vegetable oil, or tea bags, had simply “fallen off a truck.” The first winter after the demise of the USSR, there was no fruit to be had, until suddenly in March there was a gold rush of bananas in Moscow, and citizens who were unaccustomed to the fresh tropical fruit left peels in piles in the gutters.