The occupation of the headquarters of a federal wildlife refuge in rural Oregon by armed insurrectionaries may as well have been designed to allow liberals to troll conservatives—and vice-versa.

For liberals, the ironies are especially potent. The siege is taking place against the backdrop of a long, polarizing national debate over racial bias in the criminal justice system. Liberals thus can use—and have used—the development to highlight the disparate ways law enforcement treats white and black citizens. Against another backdrop of a shameless and incessant Republican campaign to sow panic over Islamist terrorism, some liberals are accusing the occupiers of committing terrorism.

Montel Williams took considerable heat from conservatives online for “calling on Govt to end terrorist siege perpetrated by a bunch of hillbilly American Taliban,” and other public statements. Hashtags like #yallqaeda have been trending on Twitter thanks to liberals since the siege began. In The Washington Post, Janel Ross asked, “Why aren’t we calling the Oregon occupiers ‘terrorists’?” and wondered whether the media would avoid such terms if Muslims, African-Americans, or others had taken the same action.

There are elements of truth in these critiques. But they also contain conceptual and strategic flaws, which arouse the suspicion, rightly or wrongly, that they’re being offered in bad faith—that they’re being deployed intentionally as tu quoque appeals rather than in the spirit of mutual comprehension. That’s unfortunate, because for once, the facts of the case lend themselves to a meaningful consensus about the propriety of armed citizens using threats of violence to achieve political goals.