Michelle: George Miller. It was perhaps the biggest coup of this year that Mad Max: Fury Road was not merely watchable, but cinematically excellent. For proof, watch this cut of the center-framed visuals in the movie.

Best Actress, Drama:

Cate Blanchett, Carol



Brie Larson, Room



Rooney Mara, Carol



Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn



Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl



Elaine Cate Blanchett. Saoirse Ronan’s subtle performance in Brooklyn wins my heart in this category, but I don’t think she’ll be able to fend off Cate Blanchett’s steely gaze.

Alex: Saoirse Ronan. Ronan also won my heart, but I think she’ll fend off Cate Blanchett’s steely gaze.

Michelle: Saoirse Ronan. Unless they give it to Cate, in which case Saoirse will surely win the Oscar.

Best Actor, Drama:

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo



Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant



Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs



Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl



Will Smith, Concussion



Elaine: Leonardo DiCaprio. Leo may have never won an Oscar, but the Globes certainly love him. He’s been nominated eleven times and has already won twice. And if anyone’s going to love all these stories about him eating raw bison liver, it’s the press.

Alex: Leonardo DiCaprio. This pains me because I saw The Revenant just a few hours ago and found it maddening, but who else could win here? No one saw Trumbo or Steve Jobs (though I could see Cranston winning) and Redmayne and Smith didn’t do enough.

Michelle: Leonardo DiCaprio. Often these awards go to those who did the most acting, but in this case it might go to the most extreme acting. Leo’s going to need an award to get himself through years of physical (and emotional) therapy.

Best Actress, Comedy:

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy



Melissa McCarthy, Spy



Amy Schumer, Trainwreck



Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van



Lily Tomlin, Grandma



Elaine: Jennifer Lawrence. Maybe it’s because they’re the red-headed stepchild of the Oscars, but the Globes tend to go for the biggest stars. Lily Tomlin deserves it more for Grandma, but the HFPA will probably go for J.Law. If only for the ratings.

Alex: Amy Schumer. I feel similarly to Elaine but I walked out of Joy and Maggie Smith is my Lily Tomlin. I think HFPA goes for Amy Schumer, who’s more than deserving, if only for the ratings.

Michelle: I’m a little stumped here, but again I think I’ll go Jennifer Lawrence for most acting in a film with an overabundance of emotions that isn’t Inside Out.

Best Actor, Comedy:

Christian Bale, The Big Short



Steve Carell, The Big Short



Matt Damon, The Martian



Al Pacino, Danny Collins



Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear



Elaine: Matt Damon. Christian Bale has a shot here if the HFPA decides to go all out for The Big Short, but I think Matt Damon will stave him off.

Alex: Matt Da—hahaha what the hell are Danny Collins and Infinitely Polar Bear?????—mon. The Big Short will be punished for being an ensemble film (hi Spotlight!) and I literally just heard of those other two movies, so Matt Damon wins. Next year this award will go to Robert DeNiro for Dirty Grandpa and it will be known everafter as the Dirty Grandpa Award for Comedy.

Michelle: Matt Damon, or the bear. Not not the Polar bear. The other bear.

Best Supporting Actress:

Jane Fonda, Youth



Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight



Helen Mirren, Trumbo



Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina



Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs



Elaine: Alicia Vikander. A deserved award for this year’s It girl. (She was in five movies this year!)

Alex: Jennifer Jason Leigh. I’d like to see Vikander win for a host of reasons, but think Leigh will win. She was fantastic + HFPA <3s Tarantino.

Michelle: Ex Machina was one of my favorites this year and Alicia Vikander was the second best part about it, after Oscar Isaac tears up the fucking dance floor.

Best Supporting Actor:

Paul Dano, Love & Mercy



Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation



Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies



Michael Shannon, 99 Homes



Sylvester Stallone, Creed



Elaine: Mark Rylance. Sylvester Stallone could surprise here, and I think Michael Shannon can never have enough awards, but Rylance was the best part of Steven Spielberg’s Cold War movie.

Alex: Mark Rylance. I loved Dano in Love & Mercy—he was good in every way that John Cusack was bad—but Rylance is phenomenal. I forgot 95 percent of Bridge of Spies immediately after walking out of the theater but have been thinking about his performance for months.

Michelle: Not Mark Rylance because I want him to win for Wolf Hall.

Best Animated Film:

Anomalisa



The Good Dinosaur



Inside Out



The Peanuts Movie



Shaun the Sheep Movie



Elaine: Inside Out. This is a lock-in if there ever was one, but a part of me is gunning for Shaun the Sheep.

Alex: Inside Out. I’m still crying. Though that may be from the puppet sex in Anomalisa.

Michelle: I promised myself that I would watch Inside Out after three glasses of red wine on a plane, because that’s where I feel the most feelings. And oh the feels were felt.

Best Foreign Film:

The Brand New Testament



The Club



The Fencer



Mustang



Son of Saul



Elaine: Son of Saul. The HFPA tends to go for the biggest name in this category too, and Son of Saul, the Hungarian Holocaust movie, has been sweeping up.

Alex: Mustang. Son of Saul is maybe the closest thing to a lock for an awards ceremony that promises few sure things, but I loved Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s powerful Mustang too much to pick anything else.

Michelle: Mustang. Turkish-French Virgin Suicides gets my vote every time.

Best Screenplay:

Emma Donoghue, Room



Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer, Spotlight



Charles Randolph and Adam McKay, The Big Short



Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs



Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight



Elaine: Spotlight. Room deserves recognition for telling a story of sexual abuse through a child’s perspective without ever feeling exploitative, but Spotlight should win the day.

Alex: The Big Short. It’s peaking at just the right time and it’s in the Goldilocks zone between Spotlight and Tarantino—it’s just clever and flashy enough.

Michelle: Spotlight. The script was everything in this movie. Did you think you were going to Spotlight for the explosions?