The Golden Globes, aka the Oscars if everyone was drunk and being lectured about atheism by a British guy, kick off at 8:00 pm tonight. In anticipation, we dusted off our crystal balls and did our best to predict who will win. You can find predictions for the TV categories from New Republic editors Esther Breger and Alex Shephard below. Our film predictions are here. You can also follow our coverage of the Golden Globes live on Minutes.

Best TV Series, Drama:

Empire



Game of Thrones



Mr. Robot



Narcos



Outlander



Esther’s pick: Mr. Robot. Empire would have been a shoo-in if these awards were given out six months go, but I doubt that even the Globes can ignore season two’s steep dive in quality. When it comes to TV, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves the zeitgeist, and nothing was more zeitgeist-y this summer than Sam Esmail’s cyber-thriller.

Alex’s pick: Game of Thrones. Playing it safe is boring. Season 6 of Game of Thrones was (often pretty) boring. But I’m convinced that all of my film predictions are wrong, so I’m going to play it safe here.

Best TV Series, Comedy/Musical:

Casual



Mozart in the Jungle



Orange Is the New Black



Silicon Valley



Transparent



Veep



Esther’s pick: Transparent. Transparent won last year, and usually the Globes like to go for a more WTF choice. But the show’s second season was even better—and more buzzworthy—than the first (even if it leaned more towards the drama side of the dramedy), so voters may deservedly make an exception.