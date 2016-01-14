New year, new set of presidential primary debates. The sixth Republican debate of the 2016 cycle will take place on Thursday, January 14, at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center in South Carolina. The undercard debate begins at 6 p.m., with the main debate following at 9 p.m. You can follow the New Republic’s coverage on our Minutes feed.

Fox Business is returning as the host for the night; it also co-hosted the fourth debate in November. Anchors Neil Cavuto and Maria Bartiromo will moderate.

The main debate will feature seven qualifying candidates: Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush, and John Kasich.

This debate comes less than three weeks before the Republican caucus in Iowa, where Cruz is currently leading with 25 percent to Trump’s 22 percent, according to the latest Bloomberg Politics/Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. Nationally, Trump still leads the rest of the pack by 16 percent, according to RealClearPolitics’s poll data average. While the two “outsiders” are looking strong, the more traditional contenders remaining—Rubio, Christie, Bush, and Kasich—are fighting (often among themselves) to be the clear alternative to Trump and Cruz.