When his poll numbers first started ticking upwards in the spring of last year, many reporters were tempted by the narrative of a Sanders surge, but those temptations were often tempered by a sense that Clinton’s lead was impossibly large, and that Sanders would simply use his growing popularity among young Democratic voters to push her leftward, before exiting the race.

By the end of the summer it was clear that Sanders had reached striking distance, and it had thus become impossible to treat his campaign as a largely symbolic affair. Yet, no sooner had this air of seriousness overtaken his candidacy than Clinton seemed to reassert her dominance. In October, she won the first Democratic debate, she (probably) intimidated Vice President Joe Biden out of entering the race against his own wishes, and she humiliated the snarling Republican members of the House Select Committee on Benghazi over twelve hours of testimony. As her lead widened, Sanders seemed to accept her inevitability. He treated her with unexpected deference in debates, and stayed conspicuously quiet about her in general, until an explosive altercation with the DNC over his campaign’s access to the committee’s voter files lent his campaign new vivaciousness. His re-energized outfit is now either gaining on Clinton, or expanding his lead, in national and early-state primary polls.

If Sanders’s surge continues apace, he will win in Iowa, win in New Hampshire, and quickly be vying for 50 percent of the national Democratic vote.

Conventional wisdom continues to suggest that Iowa and New Hampshire, where the Democratic electorates are unusually white, combine to create a false impression of Sanders’s strength—that he will falter once he and Clinton begin competing in the more ethnically diverse states of the South and interior West. If the past year proves anything, though, it’s that skepticism of the conventional wisdom is urgently in order.

Even Clinton seems to be questioning it. Her campaign’s oddly framed attacks on Sanders’s single payer advocacy connote an urgent desire to blunt his momentum. And yet, Sanders himself still seems shaped by the idea that he was never supposed to get this far. His ads, the way he parries with Clinton in general, convey an ambivalence about his own strength that make it hard to imagine him pressing his advantages and making Clinton work for delegates she’s probably taking for granted.