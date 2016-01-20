Welcome to Grierson & Leitch, a new podcast on movies from the New Republic. Each week, childhood friends and film critics Tim Grierson and Will Leitch will discuss the week’s big releases, as well as classic films and directors that deserve a second look.



On the first episode, the guys dive into the new Michael Bay film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. They decide, once and for all, the answer to the big question: is it better than Bay’s other Serious Movie, Pearl Harbor? They also discuss the Oscars and the fallout from the 2016 nominations. Take a listen.

Grierson & Leitch write about the movies regularly for the New Republic. Follow them on Twitter @griersonleitch or visit their site griersonleitch.com.

