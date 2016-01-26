One week before the Iowa caucuses, the three democratic candidates got one final chance to persuade voters at a town hall event. Hosted by CNN and the Iowa Democratic Party at Drake University, Hillary Clinton, Martin O’Malley, and Bernie Sanders made their closing arguments. Read the highlights below and follow along at our blog Minutes, where we’re covering the town hall in real time.

Bernie Sanders Says He’s Got the Heart and the Experience

Moderator Chris Cuomo alluded to arguments that Sanders has the heart and Hillary Clinton’s got the head in the Democratic race. “Is Secretary Clinton simply better prepared for the job?” he asked. Bernie immediately rose to his feet, “This calls for a standing-up response.”

After explaining that he respects Clinton, a refrain throughout his campaign, Sanders went on to draw distinctions between his positions and Clinton’s: on the Keystone pipeline, on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and on the Iraq war, all of which he opposed from the beginning. Clinton eventually decided to oppose Keystone (now a moot point) and the TPP, but Sanders can still hold onto his vote against the Iraq War like a shiny badge. Sanders also worked in his standard plug to increase enforcement of Wall Street. “Their greed and recklessness helped destroy our economy,” he said.

Cuomo noted that Sanders had jabbed Clinton a bit, comparing her to Dick Cheney. Sanders seized on the conventional notion that both Cheney and Clinton are “experienced” in foreign policy, noting that experience doesn’t always translate to success. “Experience is important, but judgement is also important,” he said.