Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to withdraw from the seventh Republican presidential primary debate Thursday night thrust his closest rival, Senator Ted Cruz, where he’s seemingly always wanted to be: at center stage.

Cruz is the most seasoned debater of all the Republican candidates, and Trump’s absence created a vacuum that Cruz could have filled with his typical brio. Instead, at a moment that presented Cruz as much opportunity and peril as any in his political career, he offered up his worst performance of the cycle.

Some of the blows Cruz suffered were self-inflicted, but there was more working against him than nerves and an unflattering limelight. Like so many elected Republicans and GOP operatives who have aligned with Trump to abate Cruz’s rise, the moderators and other candidates teamed up to damage him. To some small extent, this vindicated Trump’s decision to bow out in advance. But to a greater degree, the debate was a microcosm of the Republican establishment’s peculiar commitment to making Cruz, rather than Trump, their main target.

Cruz began the debate with characteristically unctuous panache. Asked what message Trump’s withdrawal sent to Iowa voters, Cruz delivered a pithy spoof of the absentee frontrunner. “[L]et me say I’m a maniac and everyone on this stage is stupid, fat, and ugly. And Ben, you’re a terrible surgeon. Now that we’ve gotten the Donald Trump portion out of the way, I want to thank everyone here for showing the men and women of Iowa the respect to show up and make the case to the people of this state and the people of the country why each of us believe we would make the best commander-in-chief.”