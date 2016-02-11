In the final days before the New Hampshire primary, no fewer than five Republican candidates were telling stories about how drug addiction had touched their families. Donald Trump talked about his brother, Fred, who died in 1981 from complications of alcoholism, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “He got hooked and there was nothing, there was nothing we could do about it.” Ted Cruz spun stories on the trail about his sister, who died from an overdose. At a New Hampshire town hall, Jeb Bush choked up recounting how his daughter, Noelle, who spent time in jail after smuggling crack cocaine into her Orlando drug-treatment center, “spiraled out of control.” Throughout the cycle, Chris Christie has given touching speeches about his mother and her lifelong struggle to quit smoking.

Back in November, shortly after a video of the New Jersey governor talking about his mother went viral, Jeff Greenfield argued persuasively at Politico that demographic trends could explain the softened Republican rhetoric on drugs. “Violent crime, the urban kind that fixated voters in the ‘80s and ‘90s, has dropped precipitously,” he wrote. “Heroin use has climbed among all demographic groups, but it has skyrocketed among whites.” With addiction no longer an issue linked primarily to urban crime and the black community in the minds of Republican voters, GOP candidates could now shift away from promising swift retribution for drug abusers.

Greenfield’s argument is persuasive about why it’s now safe for Republicans to sound “soft” on drug abuse, but it fails to address a larger question: When did it become OK, even standard practice, for presidential candidates to use their family members’ personal travails to score political points? Twenty years ago, stories like Trump’s or Bush’s would have prompted swift pushback. When Al Gore gave an intensely personal speech accepting the vice presidential nomination at the 1992 Democratic convention, recounting how he stayed with his young son in the hospital after he got in a car accident, he faced blowback for exploiting a family crisis. In the Weekly Standard, Tucker Carlson called it “gut wrenching to see somebody read a description of an accident like that off a teleprompter in front of millions of people for political gain.” Four years later at the 1996 Democratic convention, when Gore spoke about watching his sister succumb to lung cancer, conservative writer Paul Sperry called the speech “yet another case of milking a family tragedy to score political points.”

Far from being criticized for exploiting family tragedy to score political points, the 2016 presidential candidates are rewarded for their candor. When Christie gave an emotional plea for drug rehabilitation at a New Hampshire town hall last November, the video went viral. Within days, more than 6.5 million people had watched him talk about his mother trying to quit smoking; aside from his takedown of Marco Rubio at last Saturday’s debate, it was arguably the high point of Christie’s now-suspended campaign. Similarly, when Jeb Bush spoke about addiction, liberals like Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire hailed his efforts, and voters deemed his performance “authentic.”